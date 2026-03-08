Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Sells 1.4 Lakh Tickets In 24 Hours, Massive Opening Expected

LIVE TV
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is creating huge buzz before release. The Ranveer Singh starrer sold over 1.4 lakh tickets in 24 hours, earning ₹8.83 crore in advance booking. Releasing March 19, 2026, the action sequel is expected to open big during the Eid–Gudi Padwa holiday weekend.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 8, 2026 10:20:46 IST

The upcoming movie Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge will create a major pre-release event that will drive box office success for the Indian film industry.

The sequel has become an unstoppable force after its trailer launch because it sold more than 1.4 lakh tickets during the first 24 hours of advance booking.

The film uses Ranveer Singh’s return as the powerful character Jaskirat Singh Rangi to create excitement among fans, which will make it a major competitor during its upcoming holiday season release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking

The premiere day has achieved historic momentum because the film has already collected ₹8.83 crore through sales of 142,748 tickets.

The Hindi 2D version serves as the primary engine driving growth because it has generated ₹8.69 crore, while the sequel’s success across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets proves its pan-India distribution strategy works.

Early data shows that the film will reach a floor of ₹13.25 crore for its opening day when seat blockages are taken into account.

The surge operates through 6,684 showings that occur throughout the country, which demonstrates industry confidence in the sequel’s capacity to exceed its predecessor’s performance.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Premiere Release

The film will launch worldwide on March 19, 2026, which enables it to take advantage of the profitable holiday period that includes Eid and Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

The excitement begins before the official start time because paid preview events will take place on March 18 which experts predict will generate more than ₹25 crore in revenue.

The story has reached its highest point of tension because Rangi operates as a deep undercover agent who assumes the identity of “Hamza” to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal underworld.

The plot features Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal, who will face off against his opponent in a battle that involves national security and revenge, which will make the premiere a major cinematic event.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Aditya Dhar filmDhurandhar 2 advance bookingDhurandhar the revengeRanveer Singh Dhurandhar

QUICK LINKS