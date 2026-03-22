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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

Dhurandhar  2 earned Rs 404.57 crore in India with Rs 96.50 crore overseas, which creates their worldwide collection to be Rs 500 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3  (IMAGE: X)
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3  (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 08:27:12 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ravneer Singh’s high-octane action movie Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is rewriting box office history at a record-breaking pace. Within just three days of its release, Aditya Dhar’s movie has stormed past the Rs 500 crore mark globally, setting new benchmarks and even surpassing blockbusters like RR, KGF 2, and Border 2. 

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 404.57 crore in India with Rs 96.50 crore overseas, which creates their worldwide collection to be Rs 500 crore. Dhurandhar  2 on day 3 saw a growth of about 40% in earnings from its previous day’s collection due to Eid. 

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 79.73% on Saturday, with 61.15% in the morning, 82.62% in the afternoon, 84.08% in the evening, and peaking at 91.08% dring night shows. 

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About Dhurandhar 2 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that features Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan’s terror-criminal network. 

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Dhurandhar 1 was a massive success as Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres even three months after its release. 

Also Read: The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night 

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

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