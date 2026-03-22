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Home > Entertainment News > The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

The 50th finale airs March 22, 2026, with four finalists competing for the ₹1 crore prize. Streaming on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the high-stakes showdown blends strategy and strength. In a unique twist, ₹50 lakh goes to the winner and ₹50 lakh to a lucky fan.

The 50 Grand Finale
The 50 Grand Finale

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 22, 2026 00:41:49 IST

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The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

The digital-first reality show The 50 has reached its peak excitement level because the finale will reveal its first Indian champion. The show, which is based on the French success Les Cinquante, has maintained its audience interest through its special “Mahal” location and its hidden character “Lion,” who drives the plot.

The competition, which started with 50 celebrity contestants, has reached its final stage when only four warriors remain. The high-energy conclusion will air on Sunday, March 22, 2026, which will showcase both athletic skills and strategic intelligence that has characterized the entire season. 

The 50 Finalists and Digital Broadcasting Schedule

The trophy race begins with four powerful finalists who will compete for the trophy. The four competitors successfully completed their challenges, which included the “Hercules Hold” task and the mental sacrifice round that resulted in multiple fan favorites being eliminated right before the end. 

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Fans can watch the events on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM, and the television broadcast starts on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The producers used secret filming techniques to capture winning moments between all four finalists, which they used to keep the actual winner hidden until the final envelope was opened during the telecast. 

The 50 Prize Money and Fan Engagement

The final competition has financial stakes that equal its dramatic intensity because the total prize pool amounts to ₹1 crore. In a revolutionary twist, the winner does not keep the entire sum; instead, ₹50 lakh is awarded to the champion, while the remaining ₹50 lakh goes to a lucky fan. 

The jackpot accumulated throughout the season when contestants succeeded in their tasks, which the Lion assigned to them. By allowing viewers who “voted” or supported the winner through the official app to share in the glory, the show has bridged the gap between celebrity participants and their digital audience, making the final puzzle task a life-changing event for both a star and a civilian.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fulfill Young Girl’s Wish With Heartwarming Lunch Date, Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

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The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night

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The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night
The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night
The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists Face Off As Prize Money Twist Is Revealed Before Yhe Big Night
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