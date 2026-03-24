Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s Film Shatters Records, Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, But Pushpa 2’s Record Still Unbroken?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has redefined Ranveer Singh’s career trajectory, amassing a staggering worldwide gross of ₹829.76 crore within its first five days.

The action spectacle, which Aditya Dhar directed, achieved its highest box office total during the Sunday performance when it collected ₹114.85 crore. The film established a new record for Singh, which surpassed his previous best from Padmaavat within 72 hours, but the true interest of the film centers around its competition with Pushpa 2, which currently holds the title of top box office success.

The Allu Arjun film had more screen time than Dhurandhar 2, yet the latter achieved greater audience attendance because its theaters received more visitors than any other film in the market.

Dhurandhar 2 Global Milestone

The international reception of this sequel has been nothing short of historic, contributing ₹210 crore to the total tally from overseas markets alone.

The film achieves its status as a global success because of its international revenue and its domestic earnings, which total ₹519.12 crore. The movie reached a net total of ₹65 crore by the end of its first Monday, which indicated its ability to remain in theaters for an extended period.

The box office performance of this project exceeds the total revenue generated by most top-tier blockbusters because it reached this achievement within a single work week, which establishes Ranveer Singh as a worldwide box office attraction.

Comparative Analysis

The “Dhurandhar” wave shows better numbers when compared to Pushpa 2, which creates a David-vs.-Goliath battle between the two.

Pushpa 2 achieved its five-day worldwide gross of ₹881.26 crore through its overwhelming presence at more than 30,000 movie showings. Dhurandhar 2 achieved its total of ₹829.76 crore through its approximately 10,000 fewer showings.

The total volume of Pushpa 2 shows that it dominates the market, but Monday’s net collections demonstrate that Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the Telugu titan, which proves that its efficiency and higher per-show density represent the 2026 cinema standard.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 619 Crore Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, Chhaava