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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

Reports suggest that JioHotstar has acquired the film’s digital rights for around ₹150 crore, though an official streaming date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 19, 2026 16:37:26 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making headlines since its release, with fans actively praising it across social media. Director Aditya Dhar’s presentation has struck a chord with viewers, leaving many still captivated by its storyline and memorable scenes. Released on 19 March 2026, the film offers such an engaging narrative that audiences remain hooked from start to finish.

Following its theatrical debut, anticipation is now building for its OTT release. Reports suggest that JioHotstar has acquired the film’s digital rights for around ₹150 crore, though an official streaming date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Based on industry trends, the film is expected to arrive online after a 45–60 day theatrical run, likely around the second week of June 2026 or later.

Despite a runtime of nearly four hours, Dhurandhar 2 keeps viewers thoroughly engaged. The story unfolds with a revenge-driven plot centered on a son, packed with emotional depth and unexpected twists that maintain interest throughout. Each scene introduces something fresh, ensuring the audience stays fully invested.

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Ranveer Singh leads the cast with a performance that has received widespread acclaim. He is supported by strong performances from Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, while Yami Gautam appears in a special role. Together, the ensemble delivers compelling portrayals that enhance the film’s impact.

The film has largely received positive feedback from audiences. While some viewers feel it doesn’t quite surpass the first installment, most have found it highly entertaining and well-crafted. From intricate details to its music and storytelling, the film maintains a strong sense of cohesion.

Before its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge generated significant buzz, and it now appears to be heading toward a record-breaking box office run. Early preview shows on Wednesday evening reportedly brought in around ₹43 crore nett in India, setting the stage for a strong opening day. Trade analysts suggest it could potentially become the first Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore nett on its first day.

The film reportedly debuted across more than 8,900 shows on opening day, earning over ₹32 crore early on with an occupancy rate of about 28%. Overall, its gross collection has surpassed ₹50 crore, while the net collection is nearing ₹75 crore.

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Tags: dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 OTT platformdhurandhar 2 ott releaseJioHotstarnetflixranveer singh

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller, Check Expected Release Date Here

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