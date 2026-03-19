Who Is Dipika Pallikal? Wife Of A Popular Sportsperson, Couple Welcomes 3rd Child, Reveals Name, All You Need To Know

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and squash champion Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, bringing a joyful new addition to their family. The couple shared the happy news on social media, expressing deep gratitude as they introduced Raaha as the younger sister of their twin sons, Kabir and Zian.

“With hearts full of blessings and immeasurable gratitude, we are delighted to welcome our precious daughter into the world. Kabir and Zian are overjoyed to present their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh,” they wrote.

The pair got married on August 25, 2015, in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, and became parents to twins in 2021.

Karthik, a former international cricketer for India, built an impressive career both as a wicketkeeper and a batter before moving into coaching and commentary after retiring from professional cricket. Over a span of more than 20 years, he represented India across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and later took on roles such as mentor and batting coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Pallikal made history in Indian squash by becoming the first Indian woman to break into the world’s top 10 rankings. Honored with the Padma Shri and multiple medals from the Commonwealth and Asian Games, she is regarded as one of India’s most accomplished athletes.

Her most recent appearance came at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she won gold in mixed doubles. Following her return from maternity leave in early 2022, she enjoyed a strong comeback, securing two titles at the World Doubles Squash Championships and earning a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Currently, Karthik is part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s coaching setup as the batting coach. He works alongside head coach Andy Flower and bowling coach Omkar Salvi.

The support staff also includes assistant coach Richard Halsall; spin bowling coach and player identification manager Malolan Rangarajan; strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker; team physiotherapists Evan Speechly and James Pipe; athletic therapist Navnita Gautam; and team doctor Dr Shikha Dhaundiyal.

ALSO READ: Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’