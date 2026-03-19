Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

Youth, a romantic comedy-drama written, directed, and led by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19. Backed by producers Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, the film presents a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.
After its theatrical release, audiences who caught the early screenings began sharing their thoughts on social media platforms, especially X. While these reactions aren’t formal reviews, they provide an early glimpse into how viewers are responding.
#Youth at interval.
– A breezy, lighthearted teenage drama, and packed with fun moments coming at regular intervals. 🤣😂
– Ken Karunas has nailed his debut – handling both acting and direction effortlessly. The energy he brings is infectious. He is so natural on screen. 🤝
-… pic.twitter.com/dPEaLF0yDi
— George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) March 19, 2026
More in-depth critiques and analyses are expected to surface in the coming days as the film continues its run. Here are some initial impressions shared online by early viewers.
#Youth [#ABRatings – 3.75/5]
– Fun Filled First half & emotional second half 😀♥️
– KenKarunaas as Director & Hero excelled in both, just with his debut film 🔥
– GVPrakash’s songs & BGM is another soul in the movie, matching with the vibe🥳
– Devadharshi & SurajVenjaramoodu… pic.twitter.com/vpmt9zBdUg
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 19, 2026
As with most new releases, these early responses reflect immediate and personal reactions from moviegoers. They are varied and subjective, and shouldn’t be taken as final judgments. A more balanced understanding of the film’s reception will likely emerge once detailed reviews become available.
#YOUTH Second Half Review 🍿
– A Youthful Entertainer that transforms from Fun to Serious tone in the Second Half and ends on a Beautiful emotional note..❣️
– Superbly Executed and performed by #KenKarunaas..⭐ A Promising Hero and Director is here for Kollywood..🤝
– Suraj… pic.twitter.com/jLZ7L4b276
— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 19, 2026
The story follows Praveen, a 15-year-old navigating his teenage years with a wish to experience love before finishing school. Over time, he goes through various relationships and emotional moments that shape his growth and perspective. Set against a youthful backdrop, the film explores themes of adolescence, self-discovery, and personal evolution.
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11