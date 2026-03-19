Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

Youth, a romantic comedy-drama written, directed, and led by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19. Backed by producers Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, the film presents a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

After its theatrical release, audiences who caught the early screenings began sharing their thoughts on social media platforms, especially X. While these reactions aren’t formal reviews, they provide an early glimpse into how viewers are responding.

More in-depth critiques and analyses are expected to surface in the coming days as the film continues its run. Here are some initial impressions shared online by early viewers.

#Youth [#ABRatings – 3.75/5] – Fun Filled First half & emotional second half 😀♥️

– KenKarunaas as Director & Hero excelled in both, just with his debut film 🔥

– GVPrakash’s songs & BGM is another soul in the movie, matching with the vibe🥳

– Devadharshi & SurajVenjaramoodu… pic.twitter.com/vpmt9zBdUg — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 19, 2026

As with most new releases, these early responses reflect immediate and personal reactions from moviegoers. They are varied and subjective, and shouldn’t be taken as final judgments. A more balanced understanding of the film’s reception will likely emerge once detailed reviews become available.

#YOUTH Second Half Review 🍿 – A Youthful Entertainer that transforms from Fun to Serious tone in the Second Half and ends on a Beautiful emotional note..❣️

– Superbly Executed and performed by #KenKarunaas..⭐ A Promising Hero and Director is here for Kollywood..🤝

– Suraj… pic.twitter.com/jLZ7L4b276 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) March 19, 2026

The story follows Praveen, a 15-year-old navigating his teenage years with a wish to experience love before finishing school. Over time, he goes through various relationships and emotional moments that shape his growth and perspective. Set against a youthful backdrop, the film explores themes of adolescence, self-discovery, and personal evolution.

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