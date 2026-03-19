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Home > Entertainment News > Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

Youth, a romantic comedy-drama written, directed, and led by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19. Backed by producers Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, the film presents a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Youth (Photo:X)
Youth (Photo:X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 19, 2026 14:55:12 IST

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Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

Youth, a romantic comedy-drama written, directed, and led by Ken Karunaas, hit theatres on March 19. Backed by producers Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar, the film presents a fresh take on the coming-of-age genre, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

After its theatrical release, audiences who caught the early screenings began sharing their thoughts on social media platforms, especially X. While these reactions aren’t formal reviews, they provide an early glimpse into how viewers are responding.

More in-depth critiques and analyses are expected to surface in the coming days as the film continues its run. Here are some initial impressions shared online by early viewers.

As with most new releases, these early responses reflect immediate and personal reactions from moviegoers. They are varied and subjective, and shouldn’t be taken as final judgments. A more balanced understanding of the film’s reception will likely emerge once detailed reviews become available.

The story follows Praveen, a 15-year-old navigating his teenage years with a wish to experience love before finishing school. Over time, he goes through various relationships and emotional moments that shape his growth and perspective. Set against a youthful backdrop, the film explores themes of adolescence, self-discovery, and personal evolution.

ALSO READ:  Ranveer Singh Net Worth: Inside Lavish Lifestyle, Career, Net Worth, Car Collection Of Durandhar 2’s Actor- Everything You Need To Know

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Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

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Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

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Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’
Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’
Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’
Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

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