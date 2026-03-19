Ranveer Singh Net Worth: Inside Lavish Lifestyle, Career, Net Worth, Car Collection Of Durandhar 2’s Actor- Everything You Need To Know

Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most dynamic and high-energy stars, has come a long way since his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat. Over the years, he has impressed audiences with standout performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and 83. With his latest release Dhurandhar arriving in theatres today, it’s an ideal time to take a closer look at his extravagant lifestyle—ranging from luxurious homes and an enviable car collection to his impressive wealth.

According to reports by Business Today, Ranveer’s net worth is estimated at around USD 50 million (over Rs 400 crore). His brand value is said to be approximately USD 170.7 million, reflecting his influence beyond just cinema. A News18 report states that he charges between Rs 30–50 crore per film. In addition to acting, he earns heavily through endorsements, reportedly charging Rs 3–5 crore per brand deal and around Rs 80 lakh for each social media post. These income streams place him among the highest-earning and most commercially viable actors in the industry.

His taste for luxury is evident in his real estate portfolio. Reports suggest he owns several high-end properties, including a 5-BHK apartment in Worli worth about Rs 40 crore, a sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra valued at around Rs 119 crore, a 4-BHK home in Prabhadevi priced at roughly Rs 16 crore, and a villa in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore. These properties reflect his preference for premium locations and sophisticated living, offering both urban vibrancy and peaceful getaways.

Ranveer’s passion for cars is equally notable. His collection, estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore, includes luxury brands such as Range Rover, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.

Beyond cars, he also owns a vintage motorcycle valued at Rs 7 lakh and a vanity van worth Rs 80 lakh, showcasing his blend of style and practicality. His love for luxury extends to high-end watches and a designer wardrobe that frequently grabs attention.

Apart from films, Ranveer has established himself as a sought-after brand ambassador. His distinctive personality and mass appeal make him a favorite among advertisers, with reports indicating he charges Rs 3–5 crore per endorsement and about Rs 80 lakh per social media collaboration.

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