‘Never Saw Such Patriotic GenZ Nagins’: Naagin 7 Goes Full Deshbhakti Mode- VIRAL Patriotic Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Storm

Indian TV serials are often recognized for their exaggerated drama and unintentionally amusing moments. The newest show drawing attention is Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7. Known for its supernatural theme of shape-shifting serpents, the series is now going viral for an unusual patriotic scene.

A clip featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Ahana and Alice Kaushik as Bharani has been widely shared online. In the scene, the two serpent characters take part in a patriotic moment, saluting as a rocket launches into the sky, with Vande Mataram playing in the background. This unexpected blend of mythology, nationalism, and dramatic visuals quickly caught viewers’ interest.

One user humorously shared the clip on X, writing, “First in my bloodline to witness patriotic naagins. Peak Indian serial.”

The show also revolves around a dramatic love triangle between Radhika (Kanika Mann), Aryaman (Namik Paul), and Ahana (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary). Ahana is willing to sacrifice her love for Aryaman’s happiness, while also worrying about him after learning that he was adopted by the Suri family for a hidden reason.

Patriotic hoti to khud pahucha ke aati, India ka fuel kharch bhi bach jata — गाभरु🚩 (@thoda_rude_hu) March 18, 2026

As Aryaman’s 30th birthday approaches, he is set to gain access to a mysterious locker belonging to his scientist father. The contents—important files and documents—are the same ones Parmeet Suri (Ashish Kaul) is eager to obtain and pass on to Eirul (Akashdeep Saigal).

😂😂😂😂😂 gajab log hai yaar.

I am wondering, do they laugh while writing and acting this?

Or are they serious about their art ? — Chirag Shah (@ShahChiragAA) March 18, 2026

In the upcoming episode, Aryaman will finally open the locker on his birthday. While Parmeet is determined to secure the file for himself, Ahana also has a plan of her own. The sequence will show Aryaman handing over the file to his father—but a surprising twist is expected to follow.

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