LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring Aditya Dhar Crime Against Children Delhi Dhurandhar 2 cast bullish market artemis ii donald trump india-us 33-carat diamond ring
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Aditya Dhar has officially announced the Dhurandhar 2 release date with a striking new poster featuring the tagline ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’ in multiple Indian languages. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the revenge drama is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT. Photo: Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 3, 2026 10:29:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Aditya Dhar has officially announced the Dhurandhar 2 release date with a striking new poster featuring the tagline ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’ in multiple Indian languages. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the revenge drama is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026. Adding to the excitement, the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2  teaser is set to be unveiled today at a specific time, sending fans into a frenzy once again after the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. 

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to unveil the poster of Dhurandhar 2, accompanying it with the powerful caption, ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’. The post instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking widespread excitement and speculation about the film’s next chapter in the blockbuster spy franchise, while further building anticipation for the upcoming teaser reveal later today.



Dhurandhar 2 Teaser 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser is scheduled to release today, February 3, 2026, at 12:12 pm. Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the teaser is expected to offer a gripping glimpse into the film’s intensity and revenge-driven narrative. With its promise of intense action, blood-soaked sequences, and a fierce avatar of Ranveer Singh, anticipation among fans is running high as audiences eagerly await the explosive first look. 

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on 19th March 2026. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s movie is releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

The story is set to revolve around Ranveer Singh, an undercover agent, who has managed to successfully penetrate Pakistan’s criminal underworld.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast 

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more in prominent roles. 

Also Read:  ‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’: Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Revenge Teaser to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 10:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshaye KhannaDhurandhar 2 PosterDhurandhar 2 release dateDhurandhar 2 teaserDhurandhar ranveer singhDhurandhar the revengeDhurandhar the revenge teaser

RELATED News

You Don’t Expect a Rahman Project”: Vishwadeep Zeest on His Breakthrough

‘Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai’: Dhurandhar 2 Poster OUT, Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Revenge Teaser to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Hurdle Before Release; Gangster Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Stay Over ‘False Portrayal’

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

LATEST NEWS

iQOO To Launch 15R In India: 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Q2 Gaming Chip, And 200MP OIS Camera—Check Launch Date And Price

Which Indian Exports Will Skyrocket After India-US Trade Deal Cuts Tariffs? Experts Reveal The Big Winners

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Gold and Silver Prices on MCX Today: India–US Trade Deal Sparks Precious Metals Rally, City-Wise Rates and Global Comparison in INR – Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Daughter In Paharganj, Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Who Is Lalitha From Karimnagar Viral MMS? The Video Taking Over Indian Feeds After Alina Amir And Fatima Jatoi Obscene Leaked Clips – Everything You Need to Know

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Turns Green! Sensex Jumps 2,400+, Nifty Above 25,800 After India–US Trade Deal; Investors and Traders Celebrate Globally

NASA Artemis II Launch In Trouble? Here Is What Happened To Historic Moon Mission, ‘Hydogen Fuel Leakage…’

What’s Brewing Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Benzema As Competition Spills Into Transfers With Karim Benzema’s Switch To Al-Hilal From Al-Ittihad?

Stock to Watch Today: Reliance, Adani, Ather Energy, Hyundai, Tata, City Union Bank, Tata Power, Thermax, Paytm, UPL, Policybazaar, Clean Science, IRB Infra, Policybazaar In Focus

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Once Again Reunite to ‘Bigadne’ Audiences With Revenge Saga, Movie Releases On…

QUICK LINKS