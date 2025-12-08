LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Day 3 Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Film Roars Towards ₹100 Crore – Here's the Total Collection Till Now

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar nears ₹100 crore on Day 3. Check out the full three-day box office collection, audience response, and weekend performance.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 10:14:18 IST

Dhurandhar was released in December 2025, and it had very strong earnings in its [first] day with a gross of ₹28 crore, marking the best opening day of Ranveer Singh’s career. 

Second-Day Revenue Similar to First-Day Revenue 

The solid performance of the new release continued on its second day, with the film bringing in an estimated ₹32 crore, which put its 2-day total at roughly ₹60 crore after only 2 days. 

Third-Day Revenue Results in Near ₹100 Crore Total 

On the third day (Sunday), the film saw an incredible spike in revenue, with early estimates indicating Sunday’s revenue at approximately ₹39.5 crore, making the total for the first three days approximately ₹99.5 crore (close to ₹100 crore).

Why The Big Weekend Success? $30 Million+ USD

Strong morning show attendance (27.28%). Audience like the film’s action and ensemble cast.

What’s Next for Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar’s first three days made nearly ₹100 Crores. If the film stays on course through the rest of the week, Dhurandhar should be one of the major hits for Ranveer Singh & his team, likely reaching ₹150-200 Crores by the end of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: Box office figures mentioned are based on early trade estimates and media reports. Actual collections may vary. This article is for informational purposes and does not reflect official numbers from the film’s production team.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:14 AM IST
QUICK LINKS