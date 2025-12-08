LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar’s Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It ‘Banger Album’

Dhurandhar's Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It 'Banger Album'

Dhurandhar takes the classic Bollywood melodies and gives them a new life with dark and aggressive soundscapes that not only match but also amplify the rough and violent storyline of the film. The daring musical remake not only transforms nostalgia into a strong narrative instrument but also raises the level of tension and emotional impact.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 8, 2025 18:01:07 IST

Dhurandhar's Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It 'Banger Album'

The movie ‘Dhurandhar’, which stars Ranveer Singh, has not only reintroduced the classic Bollywood songs to excite the audience but also to elevate the movie’s visceral and violent drama. The producers of Dhurandhar have revived the classic Bollywood songs not just for nostalgia but to escalate the film’s visceral and violent drama. 

Dhurandhar’s Music Album Brings Back Classic Hindi Songs

One can say that the composer Shashwat Sachdev introduces elements which are darker and noisier like rock riffs, EDM pulses, and gritty beats that turn the once soothing songs into instruments of chaos and fear perfectly in sync with the film’s mood. The track doesn’t ignore the retro songs, rather it goes to the extent of unsetting expectations of the audience, the once familiar tunes get reshaped into the adrenaline and that go along with the violence and tension on screen. One of the re classics is the soulful qawwali ‘Na Toh Karwan Ki Talaash Hai’ from the 1960s. The movie Dhurandhar depicts the song pretty aggressively, introducing metal beats and a creepy backdrop. This is accompanied by Ranveer Singh’s character who makes an emotional and powerful entrance, complemented by the announcement. The same applies to cuts like Rambha Ho and Hawa Hawa which are now portrayed as the characters’ moral decline and primal desires, thus transforming the once joyful music into very disturbing motifs of chaos and darkness.

Dhurandhar Movie Music

Dhurandhar not only reuses the old hits but reinvented them through their heavy legacy to elicit shock, tension, and emotional impact that are equally strong. The result is a fusion of soundtracks that connect across the ages, it has the power to bring back the past but is also extremely redefined to unsettled, enthralling, and pushes the limits of what ‘retro music’ can do in a modern, gritty thriller.

Also Read: Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 6:01 PM IST
Dhurandhar’s Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It ‘Banger Album’

