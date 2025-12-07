LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Akshaye Khanna's Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called 'Main Character' Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

Akshaye Khanna’s interpretation of Rehman Dakait is marked by a combination of traits such as moderation, truthfulness, and the richness of the emotion. His skill in portraying a dangerous and intricate character without going overboard has not only made Dhurandhar a cliche of the action thriller genre but has also made the actor's role one of the greatest strengths of the film.

Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 12:47:25 IST

Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

Akshaye Khanna’s comeback in the film Dhurandhar has attracted huge popularity and the critics as well as the public have applauded his acting as the infamous Rehman Dakait. Khanna has been making his mark through his subtle performances and he can also command the screen with his intense silence, thus he has become the source of the film’s gritty story line that is a bit quiet but still electrifying. Khanna has been praised for his embodying of the character in the very first scene with its realism, precision, and emotional depth, by which he has become a star performer in modern Bollywood.

Why Are Fans Calling Akshaye Khanna ‘The Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar?

As soon as the film starts, the audience is drawn to the character of Rehman Dakait portrayed by Akshaye Khanna whose presence is subtle but electric. Critics describe his performance as ‘built on precision, depth, and an instinctive command only he can bring.’ Khanna is a versatile actor and he is dedicated, thus he can very easily and quietly turn into a menacing character. His acting is not at all reminiscent of the overdone theatrics on the contrary, it is very much down to earth, contributing not only the expression of his face but also the movements of his hands and the silence around him with an unsettling realistic quality.

From the very beginning of Rehman’s story in the flick, Khanna never shatters the illusion. The majority of critics assert that he ‘vanishes into the part’ to such an extent that the performer disappears and only the personage is left on the screen. His disciplined acting is not merely a personal advantage it is a factor that supports the entire story, giving it emotional gravity and credibility in the harsh world of the movie. 

Dhurandhar Movie 

Among the most talked about aspects of Khanna’s performance is his unparalleled command over silence, pauses, and subtlety. He does not run for dramatic eruptions instead, he applies the timing, body language, and minimal expressions kind of ‘less is more’ approach that many say transforms Rehman Dakait into a natural force. This subtle menace, together with an irresistible screen charm, has been the reason for the critics and the audience to agree that his performance is the best of the lot, especially in a movie packed with high octane action and several powerful characters. 

Also Read: Can’t Get Over Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry BGM? Everything You Need To About The Bahraini Track FA9LA

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

