Can’t Get Over Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Entry BGM? Everything You Need To About The Bahraini Track FA9LA

Dhurandhar, the film that came out on December 5, 2025, had one unforgettable moment that everyone was talking about: the entrance of Akshaye Khanna in a dramatic manner, the Bahraini rap beat of FA9LA was the supporting element here. The unexpected pairing of a tough gangster look with an exotic soundtrack from the Gulf instantly connected with the audience.

What Is The Meaning Of Akshaye Khanna’s Entry BGM FA9LA?

It has been claimed that in Bahraini Arabic FA9LA is said as ‘faṣla’. The digit ‘9’ is not given the value of a numeral but rather used to signify a particular Arabic sound, the ‘ayn’. In the Bahraini scenario, the word is associated with a ‘fun time’ or a ‘party,’ hence, a lively, energetic, and cheerful environment. The BGM has been described as a plot twist by observers amidst the social media frenzy, a lot of fans are dubbing FA9LA as ‘the next Jamal Kudu’ referring to a previous hit that had similar accolades for a very dramatic moment in Bollywood. Not merely a remix made for the movie, but the song FA9LA is an original composed by the Gulf hip hop musician Flipperachi and was released in 2024 under the Khaleeji rap/Bahraini hihop genre. The tune was used in Dhurandhar to raise the film’s underground feel and to give the character’s entrance, particularly as the film’s setting is linked to Karachi/Balochistan style crime, authenticity.

Indian fans Calling It New ‘Jamal Kudu’

There is a big crowd of Indian fans at music streaming platforms listening to FA9LA YouTube comments are filled with enthusiastic reactions like ‘Fa9la is the new Jamal Kudu’ or ‘replaying just for the entry scene’.

The victory of FA9LA in Dhurandhar proves that the world is getting smaller through soundtracks and Bollywood is slowly changing its auditory palate. The directors have also started to use global sounds especially hip hop, rap and world beats, to give the characters and the environment a more intense and realistic feel. FA9LA’s emergence once again brought to light the fact that a perfect song in the background, regardless of culture or language, can be very effective in uplifting a character and the film’s mood.

