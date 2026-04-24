This Viral AI Video Gave Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, Sara Arjun’s Yalina The Ending Dhurandhar 2 Never Did

In the film’s final moments, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza returns to Punjab and comes heartbreakingly close to his family. Yet, instead of stepping forward, he chooses to remain hidden. From a distance, he quietly watches his mother and sister before turning away without making contact. At the same time, he stays separated from his wife Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, who is in Pakistan with their son. In choosing his mission over both sides of his life, Hamza ultimately ends up completely alone.

This lack of a traditional reunion—no emotional embrace, no final conversation—has become one of the film’s most talked-about elements. Director Aditya Dhar’s restrained storytelling has sparked mixed reactions. While some viewers have appreciated its realism, others have found the ending deeply heartbreaking, wishing for a sense of closure.

Well, I thought he would do what Shah Rukh Khan did to Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar, but no, even AI follows Aditya Dhar’s vision. — Ricky Views (@rickyviews) April 23, 2026

Amid this debate, an AI-generated video imagining an alternate ending has been gaining traction online. In this version, Hamza finally reunites with Yalina and embraces her, delivering the emotional payoff many felt was missing. The video’s caption read, “After huge public demand, Dhurandhar 2 makers decided to add a scene of Yalina meeting Hamza.”

bhai canada me milne wale the dubai me nai — Ronak Prajapati (@R0nak_prajapati) April 23, 2026

Arre wo last mai jamali ko laa dete baap beti daamad meeting and a dialogue “rote nhi, mera bacha hai tu” — Locus (@elliplocus07) April 23, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

Beyond the conversations around its ending, Dhurandhar 2 has also been a massive box office success. The film has earned ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the total collection of the franchise to ₹3,019.35 crore. This makes it the first Indian film franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore milestone.

For comparison, the Baahubali franchise has collected ₹2,438 crore, while Pushpa stands at ₹2,092.20 crore. Notably, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved this feat without contributions from Gulf countries or China, making its success even more remarkable. With its strong momentum, the film is now aiming to surpass Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film (nett). Featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles, the film hit theatres on March 19.

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