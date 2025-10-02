Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Actress Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She recalled a story from Mahatma Gandhi’s childhood when he refused to copy an answer in school after misspelling the word “kettle.” She said that the young boy later became the Mahatma who taught the world the importance of truth, justice, and compassion. Dia added that this lesson continues to inspire her even today.

Dia Mirza said that today the world spends more on war than on non-violence. She expressed concern that inequality is growing, impunity is widespread, and children face situations they should never suffer. She also said that mistrust and untruths divide people. The actress urged everyone to reflect on Gandhiji’s teachings, especially in times when compassion and unity are most needed to heal society.

Dia connects Gandhiji’s vision with climate change

The actress reminded her followers that Mahatma Gandhi always saw nature and humanity as inseparable. She quoted his warning that the destruction of forests reflects the harm humans do to themselves. Dia said non-violence is more than the absence of conflict it also lays the foundation for climate action. She stressed that without non-violence, protecting forests, rivers, and future generations is impossible.

Dia honours Jane Goodall’s legacy

Dia Mirza also paid tribute to Dr. Jane Goodall for dedicating her life to peace, compassion, and protecting nature. She said Goodall’s belief that humans, animals, rivers, and forests are part of one family remains a guiding light. Dia said Goodall’s message of hope proves that small acts of kindness can ripple across the world to create positive change.

The actress voiced her solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh. She praised their Gandhian spirit of peaceful resistance in their fight for climate justice and the protection of fragile ecosystems. Dia said their courage shows that non-violence is not passive but active, brave, and necessary for change. She urged people to choose compassion for all living beings and to work for a sustainable future.

