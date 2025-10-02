LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

On Gandhi Jayanti, Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt post linking Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of non-violence with climate action. She honoured Jane Goodall, supported Ladakh’s climate movement, and urged people to choose compassion for all life.

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 2, 2025 22:16:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Actress Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She recalled a story from Mahatma Gandhi’s childhood when he refused to copy an answer in school after misspelling the word “kettle.” She said that the young boy later became the Mahatma who taught the world the importance of truth, justice, and compassion. Dia added that this lesson continues to inspire her even today.

Dia Mirza said that today the world spends more on war than on non-violence. She expressed concern that inequality is growing, impunity is widespread, and children face situations they should never suffer. She also said that mistrust and untruths divide people. The actress urged everyone to reflect on Gandhiji’s teachings, especially in times when compassion and unity are most needed to heal society.

Dia connects Gandhiji’s vision with climate change

The actress reminded her followers that Mahatma Gandhi always saw nature and humanity as inseparable. She quoted his warning that the destruction of forests reflects the harm humans do to themselves. Dia said non-violence is more than the absence of conflict it also lays the foundation for climate action. She stressed that without non-violence, protecting forests, rivers, and future generations is impossible.

Dia honours Jane Goodall’s legacy

Dia Mirza also paid tribute to Dr. Jane Goodall for dedicating her life to peace, compassion, and protecting nature. She said Goodall’s belief that humans, animals, rivers, and forests are part of one family remains a guiding light. Dia said Goodall’s message of hope proves that small acts of kindness can ripple across the world to create positive change.

The actress voiced her solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh. She praised their Gandhian spirit of peaceful resistance in their fight for climate justice and the protection of fragile ecosystems. Dia said their courage shows that non-violence is not passive but active, brave, and necessary for change. She urged people to choose compassion for all living beings and to work for a sustainable future.

Must Read: Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dia Mirzagandhi-jayantiMahatma GandhiSonam Wangchuk

RELATED News

Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' launches with global promotion
Who Was Elizabeth Taylor? Uncover The Glamour And Drama That Inspired Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor? Director Shashank Khaitan Reveals Who Was First Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Taylor Swift Drops 12th Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Crashes Spotify As Fans Call It Her Diary

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
'Steve': Cillian Murphy in gritty Netflix drama about reform school
Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action
Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action
Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action
Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Links Non-Violence With Climate Action

QUICK LINKS