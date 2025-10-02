LIVE TV
Home > India > Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

Nine devotees lost their lives after a tractor-trolley plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa during Durga idol immersion. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the victims’ families and directed proper treatment for the injured.

Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 2, 2025 20:36:52 IST

Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Thursday when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunged into a lake. The devotees were on their way to immerse idols of Goddess Durga after the Navratri festivities. Police confirmed that nine persons lost their lives in the mishap, while several others sustained injuries. Emergency teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. The incident cast a shadow of grief over the region as families and villagers gathered near the site of the accident to identify the victims and help the injured.

CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia for Families

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured immediate support to the families of the victims. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment at nearby hospitals. Yadav described the incident as “extremely tragic” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. His statement on social media stressed the importance of swift relief measures.

Similar Accidents Reported During Immersion Processions

The Chief Minister also mentioned other accidents during Durga idol immersion in different parts of the state. Mishaps were reported in Jamli village of Khargone and near the Ingoria police station area close to Ujjain. Authorities confirmed that rescue and medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas. The government has asked all district administrations to remain on high alert during the immersion processions to prevent further accidents. The back-to-back tragedies have highlighted the urgent need for safety measures during festive gatherings across the state.

Safety Concerns During Festive Immersions

Local authorities have urged people to exercise caution while travelling for immersion rituals, especially when using tractor-trolleys and other open vehicles. Police teams have been instructed to monitor major visarjan routes and deploy adequate force at immersion sites to manage the crowds. Officials emphasised that overcrowding of vehicles often increases the risk of accidents. The state administration is working with local bodies to enforce safety regulations during upcoming religious processions. The tragic incident in Khandwa has once again raised concerns over road safety and crowd management during large-scale festivals.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 8:36 PM IST
Tags: Durga Puja Visarjan, madhya pradesh, Nine Killed

Nine Killed In MP As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into Lake During Durga Visarjan

QUICK LINKS