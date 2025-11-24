Did Dharmendra Break The Marriage Proposal Hema Malini Once Considered From THIS Actor?

It has been said for a long time in Bollywood that Hema Malini at one point thought about marrying Sanjeev Kumar and only then decided to marry Dharmendra. Kumar, the actor who evoked emotions and had a wide range of characters, had presented a marriage proposal to Malini’s family.

Did Dharmendra Break The Marriage Proposal Hema Malini Once Considered From Sanjeev Kumar?

However, according reports, during the meeting he arrived using his real name instead of the name his family had expected or the one they knew him by, and so the proposal was turned down. This incident often comes up in the discussions about Hema Malini’s personal life changes and her shifts in career and public image. The woman who became the Dream Girl of the age, Hema Malini, whose movies among others were Seeta Aur Geeta, and Dream Girl, had an easier marriage decision to take. However, personal choice was not only the factor, but also the image and family expectations.

Dharmendra And Hema Malini

At a time when Bollywood careers and personal lives were one and the same, choosing a partner involved the cinema, society, and the family too. The rumor about her pondering over Sanjeev Kumar as a future husband adds the aspect of what if to her life. Eventually, she, however, made the choice that led to an iconic marriage in Bollywood history by joining hands with Dharmendra in 1980, thus getting rid of all speculations on the other contenders for her heart in the public sphere.

Though this particular tale has enchanted audience and often shows up in media flashbacks, its truth is still uncertain. Neither Hema Malini nor the late (1985) Sanjeev Kumar have come out to validate the particulars of the incident, and the initial sources are mere hearsay instead of being archival. In the lack of written evidence, the tale continues to be one of the everlasting legends of Bollywood, an integral part of the myth surrounding Hema Malini, Dharmendra and the bygone period of Indian film industry.

