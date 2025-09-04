Did Kiku Sharda Quit Kapil Sharma’s Show Over A Quarrel With Krushna Abhishek? Here’s The Truth

Since a viral video captured a heated argument on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show, rumors have been in circulation that Kiku Sharda has left the show. The video which went viral on the internet depicts a heated moment between Kiku and fellow actor, Krushna Abhishek.

Although this may have sounded like a serious falling out too many fans, it appears that there is more to this than a mere fight behind the scenes. Media sources have confirmed that Kiku actually continues to take a break in the show but never permanent withdrawal after the feud.







Professional Commitments and Reality TV

Kiku Sharda is being absent on the Great Indian Kapil Show because of a new work commitment. The comedian is playing a role in a new reality programme, Rise and Fall that will be released shortly on Amazon MX Player.

Ashneer Grover is the host of the reportedly similarly formatted show, Bigg Boss, which involves filming participants being confined together throughout their time in the show. Consequently, Kiku was not absent because of his disagreement with Krushna Abhishek but due to a conflict of schedule with this new business.

The Viral On-Set Disagreement

The viral video shows Kiku and Krushna engaged in a disagreement during a rehearsal. Kiku is heard saying, timepass kyu kar rahe ho? (Why wasting time?), Krushna answers, to which Krushna says, phir thik hai aap karlo. Main jata hu yaha se.” (Then it’s fine, you do it. I’ll leave from here.) Although the exchange seemed to be extremely hot-tempered, neither comedian has made an official comment on the issue.

Many audience and social media commentators have assumed that this on-set brawl was a staged prank or publicity stunt to create buzz around the show, but in this case, the professional nature of Kiku seems to be the actual reason behind his momentary absence.

Also Read: This Popular TV Actor, Who Worked In Top TV Serials, Has Been Arrested For Rape Charges By Delhi Police