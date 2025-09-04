This Popular TV Actor, Who Worked In Top TV Serials, Has Been Arrested For Rape Charges By Delhi Police

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 3, in Pune, after a woman accused him of rape.

According to her statement, the alleged assault happened in a washroom during a party in Delhi last month. The two reportedly connected on Instagram before meeting in person. Police tracked Kapoor’s movements from Delhi to Goa, eventually locating and arresting him in Pune.

The woman told authorities that the incident had been recorded, but as of now, no video evidence has turned up. CCTV footage and witness accounts confirm that Kapoor and the woman entered the washroom together and remained inside long enough for others to knock on the door.

The confrontation apparently escalated and continued outside, ending at the society gate, where the woman said she was struck by the wife of Kapoor’s friend. Police noted that it was the wife who called for help.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish Kapoor is 40 years old and has worked on several television shows, including Ssshhh…Phir Koi Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere- Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra, and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha.

He became well-known for playing Uday in Dekha Ek Khwaab, opposite Priyal Gor.

Ashish Kapoor’s Personal Life

Kapoor’s private life has often drawn attention. He previously dated his co-star Priyal Gor when she was 18, though the relationship ended, and the two have reportedly stayed friends. He later had a two-year relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which ended badly.

After that, he dated producer Pearl Grey. The two got engaged in April 2021 and even got matching tattoos, but they broke up after more than a year together.

Kapoor and Grey met while working on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2—he played Adarsh, and she was the executive producer. He once maintained an Instagram account, but has since deleted it, erasing his presence from the platform.

