Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Did Shefali Jariwala’s Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla In Bigg Boss Make Husband Parag Tyagi Insecure?

Did Shefali Jariwala’s Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla In Bigg Boss Make Husband Parag Tyagi Insecure?

Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with Kaanta Laga, spoke about sharing the Bigg Boss 13 house with ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She said her husband Parag Tyagi felt no insecurity and trusted her fully. Shefali died recently at 42 from a cardiac arrest.

Did Shefali Jariwala's Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla In Bigg Boss Make Husband Parag Tyagi Insecure?
Did Shefali Jariwala's Reunion With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla In Bigg Boss Make Husband Parag Tyagi Insecure?

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 12:12:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with Kaanta Laga, became a household name again when she entered Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. People not only noticed her strong game but also her calm, mature bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was her ex-boyfriend.

She Spoke Openly About Sharing The House With Sidharth

In a 2020 chat with Siddharth Kannan, Shefali opened up about what it felt like to be in the Bigg Boss house with Sidharth. She said that despite their past, they were both mature and behaved nicely with each other.

The topics of their discussion sometimes went quite deep. She shared that they discussed such issues as science, the cosmos, and the bullet trains. The fans gladly watched their sincere and mutually respectful conversations.

Was Her Husband Parag Upset?

When asked if her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, felt insecure seeing her with her ex on TV, Shefali was very clear. She said Parag had full faith in her and trusted her completely.

She added, “At no point did my bond with Sidharth create discomfort at home.” Parag already knew about her past with Sidharth before she went on the show, and he was supportive throughout.

Their Past Relationship

Shefali and Sidharth dated over 15 years ago, long before she married Parag in 2014. Even after they broke up, they always stayed respectful towards each other.

Shefali said that whenever they met at events or shoots after their breakup, their talks were always warm and polite. Fans saw this same respectful vibe on Bigg Boss.

When he suddenly passed in 2021, Shefali posted an emotional tribute to him on social media. A warm hug-old picture of them from Bigg Boss was posted, with the caption, “Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla.”

In an ironic twist, Shefali’s last post before her sudden demise was this tribute to Sidharth. Shefali died recently, aged 42, of cardiac arrest. Fans felt emotional knowing that her last post was about him.

Also Read: Who Is Harmeet Singh? A Look Back at Shifali Jariwala’s Troubled First Marriage

Tags: parag tyagishefali jariwalasidharth shukla
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?