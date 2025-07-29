Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

Tanishk Bagchi, the composer behind the buzzed-about track “Saiyaara,” isn’t exactly thrilled with all the chatter about the song being a copy.

Folks online have been quick to point out that the melody sounds suspiciously close to One Direction’s “Night Changes” and Jubin Nautiyal’s “Humnava Mere.” That’s stirred up the usual internet storm.

Did Tanishk Bagchi copy the Saiyaara song from One Direction?

Is “Saiyaara” a rip-off? Tanishk addressed the claims in an interview with India Today and, honestly, he didn’t mince words. “Whatever I do, people will always have something to say. They’re just looking for reasons to pull me down,” he said. He seems unfazed—pretty much brushing off the whole controversy. “In the end, the song goes where it’s meant to go, and that’s exactly what’s happening with ‘Saiyaara.’”

Digging into the specifics, Tanishk pointed out that, sure, the chords are similar—it’s the A minor scale, which doesn’t leave you with endless options. “Every melody has its own soul,” he said. “That doesn’t mean anything was stolen. Even if you try, making a song a hit isn’t easy.”

He doubled down: “We didn’t steal anything. The similarities happen, but it’s not like we lifted anything on purpose. We focused on the emotion, and that’s what worked for ‘Saiyaara’—that’s where the magic is.”

Despite the controversy, the song’s become a hit, racking up over 155 million views on YouTube and popping up all over social media.

Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics, Faheem Abdullah handled the vocals, and the composition’s a team effort between Tanishk, Faheem, and Arslan Nizami.

Saiyaara Box-Office Collection

Mohit Suri’s latest film isn’t just doing well—it’s basically become a phenomenon. The box office numbers are wild. With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading the cast, Saiyaara keeps pulling crowds even after nearly two weeks in theaters. To put it in perspective: in just 11 days, it’s brought in a staggering Rs 256.75 crore.

Monday’s numbers took a pretty brutal 68.3% nosedive, but honestly, that’s standard for big releases. Even with that dip, Saiyaara has already cracked the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

Saiyaara’s first weekend was huge—Rs 83.25 crore right out of the gate. Not bad for two total newbies in the lead roles. Since then?

The box office hasn’t slowed down. It’s rare to see a film without big-name stars outpacing some of Bollywood’s most hyped releases, but here we are.

Social media’s pretty much obsessed—everyone’s raving about the chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet, and Tanishk Bagchi’s soundtrack is everywhere.

The plot? Krish Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a journalist, fall for each other, face heartbreak, and try to heal. Simple, yeah, but the emotions run deep. Plus, the film doesn’t shy away from tough topics like early-onset Alzheimer’s—it explores how that diagnosis shakes up not just the person, but everyone close to them.

