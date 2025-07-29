Home > Bollywood > Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

Tanishk Bagchi addressed plagiarism claims over Saiyaara’s melody, denying it copies One Direction’s Night Changes or Humnava Mere. He cited natural chord similarities and stressed the song’s emotional core. Despite controversy, Saiyaara has topped charts with 155M+ YouTube views and viral social media buzz.

Tanishk Bagchi
Tanishk Bagchi

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 29, 2025 17:12:01 IST

Tanishk Bagchi, the composer behind the buzzed-about track “Saiyaara,” isn’t exactly thrilled with all the chatter about the song being a copy.

Folks online have been quick to point out that the melody sounds suspiciously close to One Direction’s “Night Changes” and Jubin Nautiyal’s “Humnava Mere.” That’s stirred up the usual internet storm.

Did Tanishk Bagchi copy the Saiyaara song from One Direction? 

Is “Saiyaara” a rip-off? Tanishk addressed the claims in an interview with India Today and, honestly, he didn’t mince words. “Whatever I do, people will always have something to say. They’re just looking for reasons to pull me down,” he said. He seems unfazed—pretty much brushing off the whole controversy. “In the end, the song goes where it’s meant to go, and that’s exactly what’s happening with ‘Saiyaara.’”

Digging into the specifics, Tanishk pointed out that, sure, the chords are similar—it’s the A minor scale, which doesn’t leave you with endless options. “Every melody has its own soul,” he said. “That doesn’t mean anything was stolen. Even if you try, making a song a hit isn’t easy.”

He doubled down: “We didn’t steal anything. The similarities happen, but it’s not like we lifted anything on purpose. We focused on the emotion, and that’s what worked for ‘Saiyaara’—that’s where the magic is.”

Despite the controversy, the song’s become a hit, racking up over 155 million views on YouTube and popping up all over social media.

Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics, Faheem Abdullah handled the vocals, and the composition’s a team effort between Tanishk, Faheem, and Arslan Nizami.

Saiyaara Box-Office Collection 

Mohit Suri’s latest film isn’t just doing well—it’s basically become a phenomenon. The box office numbers are wild. With newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda leading the cast, Saiyaara keeps pulling crowds even after nearly two weeks in theaters. To put it in perspective: in just 11 days, it’s brought in a staggering Rs 256.75 crore.

Monday’s numbers took a pretty brutal 68.3% nosedive, but honestly, that’s standard for big releases. Even with that dip, Saiyaara has already cracked the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films ever. 

Saiyaara’s first weekend was huge—Rs 83.25 crore right out of the gate. Not bad for two total newbies in the lead roles. Since then?

The box office hasn’t slowed down. It’s rare to see a film without big-name stars outpacing some of Bollywood’s most hyped releases, but here we are.

Social media’s pretty much obsessed—everyone’s raving about the chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet, and Tanishk Bagchi’s soundtrack is everywhere.

The plot? Krish Kapoor, a musician, and Vaani Batra, a journalist, fall for each other, face heartbreak, and try to heal. Simple, yeah, but the emotions run deep. Plus, the film doesn’t shy away from tough topics like early-onset Alzheimer’s—it explores how that diagnosis shakes up not just the person, but everyone close to them.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?

Tags: Jubin Nautiyalone directionSaiyaaraTanishk Bagchi

RELATED News

Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
Eddie Murphy Confirms Shrek 5, Also Reveals Donkey Spin-Off In The Works: We Are Still In The Booth
Who Is Ramya Mohan? Woman Accuses Vijay Sethupathi Of Casting Couch But Deletes Post Later: Getting Too Many Enquiries
Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do
Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes A Sleeper Hit: ISKCON Books Entire Theatre For Devotees

LATEST NEWS

Abdul Bari Siddiqui
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
Abadhesh Kumar
Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air
Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air
Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air
Did Tanishk Bagchi Copy The Viral Hit Saiyaara Song From One Direction And Jubin Nautiyal? Musician Clears The Air

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?