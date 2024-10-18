Taylor Swift received the support of the Kelce family, including Donna, Jason, and his wife Kylie, as she kicked off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on Friday night.

Fans spotted the retired NFL player Jason, Kylie, and their two children, Wyatt and Elliot, entering Hard Rock Stadium before the concert. Although Jason and Kylie had attended two of Swift’s previous performances, it was Donna’s first time at one of her shows.

Donna posts pictures

Donna’s appearance at the Eras Tour came shortly after fans saw her at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, where one fan posted photos of Donna receiving a friendship bracelet.

Earlier this summer, Jason and Kylie accompanied Travis to Swift’s London show. Jason later admitted that he became emotional during the event. However, Travis, 35, was absent from Friday’s concert, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Taylor Swift seen with Travis Kelce?

Last week, during his bye week, Travis spent time in New York City with Swift. The couple was seen on two dinner dates and showing affection during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

Travis has traveled the globe to watch Swift perform, most recently visiting Germany in July for two of her Eras Tour dates before returning to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the 2024–2025 NFL season.

Support for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Donna has shown unwavering support for Travis and Swift’s relationship from the start, and the two women have often been spotted cheering Travis on at his NFL games. Last month, Donna expressed her admiration for both of them, mentioning how kind and generous Travis is, and adding that she had heard the same about Swift.

She went on to share her hopes that the couple is enjoying their relationship. In September, Donna also revealed that Travis has always loved being in the spotlight and welcomes the attention that comes with dating Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner. She mentioned that her son is always entertaining, joking, and embracing life.

