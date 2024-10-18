Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Taylor Swift received the support of the Kelce family, including Donna, Jason, and his wife Kylie, as she kicked off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on Friday night.

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Taylor Swift received the support of the Kelce family, including Donna, Jason, and his wife Kylie, as she kicked off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on Friday night.

Fans spotted the retired NFL player Jason, Kylie, and their two children, Wyatt and Elliot, entering Hard Rock Stadium before the concert. Although Jason and Kylie had attended two of Swift’s previous performances, it was Donna’s first time at one of her shows.

Donna posts pictures

Donna’s appearance at the Eras Tour came shortly after fans saw her at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, where one fan posted photos of Donna receiving a friendship bracelet.

Earlier this summer, Jason and Kylie accompanied Travis to Swift’s London show. Jason later admitted that he became emotional during the event. However, Travis, 35, was absent from Friday’s concert, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Taylor Swift seen with Travis Kelce?

Last week, during his bye week, Travis spent time in New York City with Swift. The couple was seen on two dinner dates and showing affection during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.

Travis has traveled the globe to watch Swift perform, most recently visiting Germany in July for two of her Eras Tour dates before returning to Kansas City for training camp ahead of the 2024–2025 NFL season.

Support for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Donna has shown unwavering support for Travis and Swift’s relationship from the start, and the two women have often been spotted cheering Travis on at his NFL games. Last month, Donna expressed her admiration for both of them, mentioning how kind and generous Travis is, and adding that she had heard the same about Swift.

She went on to share her hopes that the couple is enjoying their relationship. In September, Donna also revealed that Travis has always loved being in the spotlight and welcomes the attention that comes with dating Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner. She mentioned that her son is always entertaining, joking, and embracing life.

Read More: Why Has Liam Payne’s Father Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Filed under

Eras Tour Kelce family Miami Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Advertisement

Also Read

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

Entertainment

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox