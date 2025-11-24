Did You Know, Dharmendra Maintained 2 Wives All His Life? Know The Family Tree And The Dramatic Relationship

Legendary Bollywood actor- Dharmendra, often called the He-Man of Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. A spokesperson for the family confirmed the news.

Earlier this month, the Sholay star was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he remained for more than ten days. His condition later showed signs of improvement, and he was shifted back to his home for continued care.

It must be known that Dharmendra passed away just days before his 90th birthday, which was on December 8. He had been receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital and was later moved to his Juhu residence for further medical support. On November 11, Hema Malini issued a statement on his health, criticising false reports about his condition. She said, “What is happening is unforgivable. How can responsible channels spread wrong news about someone who is recovering? This is extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please respect the family and its need for privacy.”

Did You Know Dharmendra Maintained Two Wives?

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, long before he entered the film industry. The couple has four children named Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Sunny and Bobby went on to become leading actors in Hindi cinema and carried forward the Deol legacy.

Dharmendra later married Hema Malini on May 2, 1980, after they worked together in several films. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana. All six children are married and settled. The actor never divorced Prakash Kaur and continued to maintain both marriages throughout his life.

Dharmendra’s First Family: Prakash Kaur and Their Four Children

Dharmendra’s first marriage with Prakash Kaur began in 1954, and the couple raised four children together. Sunny Deol became one of India’s top action stars with films like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar, and he is married to Pooja Deol.

Their sons, Karan and Rajveer, have entered the film industry. Bobby Deol gained recognition in the 1990s and made a comeback with Animal and Aashram. Bobby married Tanya Deol, and they have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Vijeta lives in Delhi with her family, while Ajeeta is settled in California with her husband and daughters.

Dharmendra’s Second Marriage: Hema Malini and Their Daughters

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 after years of working together on screen. Their marriage lasted more than four decades, and they shared a strong bond within the industry.

The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana. Esha acted in films such as Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and Yuva.

She married Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and has two daughters, though the couple announced their separation in early 2024. Ahana married businessman Vaibhav Vohra, and they have three children together. Ahana is a trained classical dancer but prefers to maintain a private life.

Dharmendra enjoyed huge popularity in the 1960s and 1970s and became known as one of India’s most loved actors. He married Hema Malini in 1980 while still married to Prakash Kaur, which often kept the family dynamics in public discussion. His children from both marriages grew up away from each other, and their interactions remained minimal.

After the wedding of Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol, public focus returned to the family when Hema Malini and her daughters did not attend the ceremonies. The absence strengthened the belief that both sides of the family maintained a respectful distance.

Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini: A Complex Equation

Dharmendra’s marriage to Hema Malini attracted major attention due to his existing relationship with Prakash Kaur. Prakash Kaur rarely spoke publicly but defended her husband in old interviews, saying he remained a devoted father. She also addressed media criticism around his second marriage.

Hema Malini later spoke about her respectful equation with Prakash Kaur and mentioned that she never felt jealousy. At Karan Deol’s wedding, photos of Dharmendra and Prakash standing together went viral. Their presence together after many years reminded people of the long and complex journey the family has shared.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol built strong acting careers and continued the Deol family’s influence in Hindi cinema. Sunny keeps his personal life private and is rarely seen with his wife Pooja, though both attended Karan Deol’s wedding. Their sons, Karan and Rajveer, have become part of the film industry.

Bobby Deol married Tanya Deol, and they often share family updates publicly. Their sons Aryaman and Dharam have also attracted public attention. Their sisters, Vijeta and Ajeeta, maintain quiet and private lives away from the media and the film industry

Hema Malini has spoken only a few times about her relationship with Sunny Deol. She shared that he always offered support whenever needed, especially during her accident in 2015. She recalled that Sunny personally visited her home and ensured she received proper medical treatment. She said this gesture showed the mutual respect between them.

Her comments provided rare insight into how Dharmendra’s two families interacted during important situations. The statements also reflected that the bond between Hema Malini and Sunny, though quiet, has remained respectful over the years.

Esha Deol and Her Relationship with Her Half-Brothers

Esha Deol has also maintained that she has a cordial relationship with Sunny and Bobby Deol. She mentioned in Hema Malini’s biography that she ties rakhi to both brothers every year.

Esha said she considers Sunny a father-like figure due to his protective nature. She explained that the family does not feel the need to publicly display their relationships. Her statements pointed to a private but respectful bond between Dharmendra’s children from both marriages. The interactions have often stayed away from media attention, but they have continued through shared family moments.

