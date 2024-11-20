Did You Know Lady Gaga Was The First Choice For Wicked Instead Of Ariana Grande? Here’s Why The Cast Was Changed

After years of anticipation, "Wicked" is finally set to hit theaters on November 22 bringing the beloved Broadway musical to life on the big screen with its reimagined cast.

The casting for the upcoming “Wicked” movie could have looked quite different. Initially, Stephen Daldry, who was set to direct, envisioned Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes in the lead roles.

According to sources, Daldry had Gaga in mind for the iconic role of Elphaba, and the two even had several meetings to discuss the character. However, their collaboration eventually fell through, and Gaga was no longer involved in the project.

Cast Changes In Wicked

Daldry, who was originally announced as the film’s director in 2016, left the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts.

Following his departure, Jon M. Chu took over as director and brought in Cynthia Erivo to play Elphaba, with Ariana Grande cast as Glinda the Good Witch. Additionally, Jonathan Bailey replaced Mendes as Fiyero, the love interest of Elphaba.

New Stars and Final Casting Choices

Under Jon M. Chu’s direction, the cast of “Wicked” has come together with a blend of musical talent and seasoned actors.

The film will feature Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in significant roles, with Grande’s real-life partner, Ethan Slater, also appearing. The movie has been in the works for over a decade, and Erivo and Grande have spent much of the year preparing for the big screen adaptation.

Behind-the-Scenes Partnerships

In interviews, Cynthia Erivo shared the strong bond she has developed with Ariana Grande while working on the project.

The two actresses built a collaborative partnership, supporting each other during production. Erivo revealed that they made a pact to take turns saying “no” when necessary, ensuring they could stand firm on important decisions together.

Wicked Movie Release

After years of anticipation, “Wicked” is finally set to hit theaters on November 22 bringing the beloved Broadway musical to life on the big screen with its reimagined cast.