Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did You Know Lady Gaga Was The First Choice For Wicked Instead Of Ariana Grande? Here’s Why The Cast Was Changed

After years of anticipation, "Wicked" is finally set to hit theaters on November 22 bringing the beloved Broadway musical to life on the big screen with its reimagined cast.

Did You Know Lady Gaga Was The First Choice For Wicked Instead Of Ariana Grande? Here’s Why The Cast Was Changed

The casting for the upcoming “Wicked” movie could have looked quite different. Initially, Stephen Daldry, who was set to direct, envisioned Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes in the lead roles.

According to sources, Daldry had Gaga in mind for the iconic role of Elphaba, and the two even had several meetings to discuss the character. However, their collaboration eventually fell through, and Gaga was no longer involved in the project.

Cast Changes In Wicked

Daldry, who was originally announced as the film’s director in 2016, left the project in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts.

Following his departure, Jon M. Chu took over as director and brought in Cynthia Erivo to play Elphaba, with Ariana Grande cast as Glinda the Good Witch. Additionally, Jonathan Bailey replaced Mendes as Fiyero, the love interest of Elphaba.

New Stars and Final Casting Choices

Under Jon M. Chu’s direction, the cast of “Wicked” has come together with a blend of musical talent and seasoned actors.

The film will feature Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum in significant roles, with Grande’s real-life partner, Ethan Slater, also appearing. The movie has been in the works for over a decade, and Erivo and Grande have spent much of the year preparing for the big screen adaptation.

Behind-the-Scenes Partnerships

In interviews, Cynthia Erivo shared the strong bond she has developed with Ariana Grande while working on the project.

The two actresses built a collaborative partnership, supporting each other during production. Erivo revealed that they made a pact to take turns saying “no” when necessary, ensuring they could stand firm on important decisions together.

Wicked Movie Release

After years of anticipation, “Wicked” is finally set to hit theaters on November 22 bringing the beloved Broadway musical to life on the big screen with its reimagined cast.

ALSO READ: Is GLICKED The Next BARBENHEIMER? Paul Mescal And Internet React As Gladiator Clashes With Wicked

Filed under

Ariana Grande Lady Gaga latest movie news shawn mendes Trending news Wicked movie
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox