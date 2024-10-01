Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh's gesture, one user on social media stated, "Many People said Diljit Singh blood is not Punjabi." Another stated, "Always bhai-chara on top. Sacrifices of our ancestors are of no requirement for us."

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently made a touching gesture that has been melting hearts. During his “Dil-luminati Tour” in Manchester, he met a fan and gifted her a box of shoes.

When he found out she was from Pakistan, he shared a heartfelt message of love and peace.

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh told the Pakistani fan, “Hindustan and Pakistan are the same for me. Punjabis have love for all in their hearts. The borders are drawn by politicians. Punjabis don’t care, Punjabis love everyone,” he said amid a thunderous round of applause.”

Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire, addressed the crowd gathered to see him perform saying, “I welcome those who have come from my country India and also those who have come from Pakistan.”

Another video of Diljit went viral recently, showing him introducing his mother and sister at the Manchester concert. While interacting with the audience at the Co-op Live arena on Saturday night, as he performed his popular song “Hass Hass,” Diljit unexpectedly held an elderly woman’s hand and lifted it up, announcing to the crowd: “By the way, this is my mom.”

His mother became emotional as Diljit bowed to her and embraced her across the barricades. He then pointed out his sister in the crowd, saying: “She is my sister. My family is here today too.”

Diljit Dosanjh, known for hits like “GOAT,” “Mombattiye,” “Proper Patola,” and “Do You Know?” is set to visit India next month, kicking off his “Dil-Luminati Tour” on October 26 in New Delhi.

How The Internet Reacted?

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh’s gesture, one user on social media stated, “Many People said Diljit Singh blood is not Punjabi.” Another stated, “Always bhai-chara on top. Sacrifices of our ancestors are of no requirement for us.”

One person added, “He is a nakli Sardar …Asli sardar kabhi ye nahi bolega.”

Another fan shared, “Diljit’s comments might sound appealing, but the reality is that communities on both sides suffer. Ignoring the struggles of Sikhs in Pakistan while advocating for unity is misplaced.”

The next one added, “Maybe Diljit should spend some time talking to those who have suffered because of these ‘politically made’ borders. The plight of Sikhs in Pakistan isn’t a joke.”

And, one concluded, “Not his fault, he lives in a fairy tale, have no idea about the ground reality. If we tell him, he call us Sanghis, Hate Mongers etc etc.”

MUST READ: Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse  

Filed under

Diljit Dosanjh Entertainment News latest celebrity news Trending news

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox