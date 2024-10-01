Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh's gesture, one user on social media stated, "Many People said Diljit Singh blood is not Punjabi." Another stated, "Always bhai-chara on top. Sacrifices of our ancestors are of no requirement for us."

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently made a touching gesture that has been melting hearts. During his “Dil-luminati Tour” in Manchester, he met a fan and gifted her a box of shoes.

When he found out she was from Pakistan, he shared a heartfelt message of love and peace.

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh told the Pakistani fan, “Hindustan and Pakistan are the same for me. Punjabis have love for all in their hearts. The borders are drawn by politicians. Punjabis don’t care, Punjabis love everyone,” he said amid a thunderous round of applause.”

Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire, addressed the crowd gathered to see him perform saying, “I welcome those who have come from my country India and also those who have come from Pakistan.”

Diljit Dosnjh: Hindustan & Pakistan is same for me. Borders are made by politicians. Non Political Pakistanis laughing at Diljit Dosanjh while kidnapping Sikh girls in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/yt5kUrJn7U — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 30, 2024

Another video of Diljit went viral recently, showing him introducing his mother and sister at the Manchester concert. While interacting with the audience at the Co-op Live arena on Saturday night, as he performed his popular song “Hass Hass,” Diljit unexpectedly held an elderly woman’s hand and lifted it up, announcing to the crowd: “By the way, this is my mom.”

His mother became emotional as Diljit bowed to her and embraced her across the barricades. He then pointed out his sister in the crowd, saying: “She is my sister. My family is here today too.”

Diljit Dosanjh, known for hits like “GOAT,” “Mombattiye,” “Proper Patola,” and “Do You Know?” is set to visit India next month, kicking off his “Dil-Luminati Tour” on October 26 in New Delhi.

How The Internet Reacted?

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh’s gesture, one user on social media stated, “Many People said Diljit Singh blood is not Punjabi.” Another stated, “Always bhai-chara on top. Sacrifices of our ancestors are of no requirement for us.”

One person added, “He is a nakli Sardar …Asli sardar kabhi ye nahi bolega.”

Another fan shared, “Diljit’s comments might sound appealing, but the reality is that communities on both sides suffer. Ignoring the struggles of Sikhs in Pakistan while advocating for unity is misplaced.”

The next one added, “Maybe Diljit should spend some time talking to those who have suffered because of these ‘politically made’ borders. The plight of Sikhs in Pakistan isn’t a joke.”

And, one concluded, “Not his fault, he lives in a fairy tale, have no idea about the ground reality. If we tell him, he call us Sanghis, Hate Mongers etc etc.”