LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Written By: ANI
Last updated: September 5, 2025 12:51:27 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): The ‘Asuran’ director Vetrimaaran is set to collaborate with actor Silambarasan TR for the movie tentatively titled ‘STR49’. It will mark the first collaboration between this director-actor duo.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations released the promotional video of the movie, which features Silambarasan walking in an alley with a weapon in his hand.

Taking to their Instagram handle, V Creations announced the new movie helmed by Vetrimaaran starring Silambarasan in the lead role.

The film is reportedly set in the universe of ‘Vada Chennai’, which starred Dhanush in the lead role. It was directed by Vetrimaaran, who emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of Dhanush’s career in 2018.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also starred Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

As for Silambarasan TR, the actor was last seen in the film ‘Thug Life’, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The film marked the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years. Haasan led an ensemble cast that included Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Regarding Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker’s last directorial was ‘Viduthalai Part 2’, which starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It was released in 2024.

Along with Sethupathi, the film also starred Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in prominent roles. (ANI)

Source

(Agency inputs are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee specific outcomes)

Tags: entertainmentsilambarasan-trstr49v-creationsvetrimaaran

RELATED News

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here
Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here
Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here
Director Vetrimaaran to collaborate with Silambarasan TR; Check film's first look here

QUICK LINKS