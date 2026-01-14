LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, rumoured Disha Patani boyfriend, hides his face with paint; viral video sparks curiosity and fan debate.

Talwinder Singh Sidhu, rumoured Disha Patani boyfriend, hides his face with paint. (Photo: X, Wiki)
Talwinder Singh Sidhu, rumoured Disha Patani boyfriend, hides his face with paint. (Photo: X, Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 14, 2026 15:48:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Punjabi singer and musician Talwinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder, has been in the spotlight once again. Known for hits like Dhundhala, Kammo Ji, and Funk Song, Talwiinder is equally famous for his signature skeleton face paint, which he uses to conceal his face during public appearances.

You Might Be Interested In

Recently, a viral video reportedly showing Talwiinder without his iconic paint has sparked curiosity and discussion among fans.

The short video clip comes from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding, where Disha Patani is seen laughing and interacting with guests. Fans immediately noticed a man standing beside her, speculated to be Talwiinder. 

You Might Be Interested In

Talwiinder Singh: The Man hiding the face

In the clip, the man appears without his usual face paint, prompting excitement and curiosity among fans eager to see the singer’s face for the first time. However, neither Talwiinder nor Disha Patani has confirmed the video’s authenticity.

While many fans expressed excitement, others raised privacy concerns, questioning whether it was appropriate to show the singer’s face without his consent.

Talwiinder has previously explained the reason behind his face paint. In an interview with the Indian Express, he stated that the painting is not about hiding his identity but about shifting the focus from appearance to music. 

He said, “It was never about hiding, it was about shifting the focus. Music should be felt before it’s seen. 

The paint strips away the ego, the distractions. It’s a reminder that the art is bigger than the artist.” He also revealed that the face paint pays tribute to his late father, who was a painter. 

By covering his face, Talwiinder honors his father’s legacy while ensuring the audience focuses on his music rather than his appearance.

Talwiinder was born Talwinder Singh Sidhu on November 23, 1997, in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab, into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family. He began singing at the age of four, inspired by Punjabi music icons such as Surinder Kaur, Gurdas Maan, and Asa Singh Mastana. 

At 14, he moved to San Francisco, where he began blending Punjabi and Western music styles, creating his signature sound. Today, Talwiinder is a singer, songwriter, and music producer with a significant following on social media, boasting 6.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.45 million on YouTube.

Disha Patani, known for films like Loafer, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2, has been linked with Talwiinder following the viral wedding video. In the clip, she is seen holding hands with the man speculated to be the singer, fueling rumours of a romantic relationship.

No confirmation yet

Neither Disha nor Talwiinder has confirmed their alleged romance, leaving fans to speculate on social media while focusing on Talwiinder’s decision to conceal his identity.

The video has sparked a range of reactions online. While some fans were thrilled to see Talwiinder without his face paint, others expressed concerns about privacy and consent. 

For years, Talwiinder has intentionally kept his face hidden, emphasizing that his music and emotions are more important than public recognition. The wedding clip, showing him without his disguise, appears to be one of the rare instances where fans may have seen him in public without his iconic paint.

Talwiinder’s ego-free music

Talwiinder’s face paint has a deeper significance. It represents ego-free music, a tribute to his father, and a way to ensure that listeners connect with the emotions in his music rather than focusing on his appearance. For Talwiinder, the paint is not a barrier but a symbol of his artistry and a reminder that the focus should always remain on the music.

Talwinder Singh Sidhu’s signature face paint has long kept fans guessing about his real appearance. While the viral wedding video sparked rumours of a face reveal, the singer has yet to comment. 

For Talwiinder, his decision to conceal his face is about art, legacy, and the experience of music itself, and that philosophy continues to resonate with his ever-growing fanbase.

ALSO READ: How Yash’s Toxic Teaser Has Sparked A Heated Debate Over Sexually Explicit And Morally Offensive Scenes, Movie Triggers Storm Before Release

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 3:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: disha patanidisha patani boyfriendhome-hero-pos-11Talwiinder face paintTalwinder Singh Sidhu

RELATED News

Why Is Netflix Going For An All-Cash Offer For Warner Bros A Day After Paramount Decides To Drag Studio To Court? All You Need To Know About The Revised Offer

Meet Beatriz Taufenbach: Viral ‘Toxic’ Actress Deletes Instagram After Fiery Online Backlash Over Controversial Intimate Scene

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web X Review – Emraan Hashmi’s Compelling Performance Elevates Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix Thriller

John Mayer Mumbai Show Officially Postponed: When Is the Concert Now? Check Details

BTS Announces 2026 World Tour Ahead of OT7 Comeback; ARMYs Flood Social Media With 2 Million Posts

LATEST NEWS

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Union Budget 2026: CAIT Pushes For Big Reforms For India’s 9 Crore Traders, Digital Dukaan, Fair Trade And Security

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes India’s Highest Run Scorer In…

‘Duct-Taped His Head, Blood Around Her Neck’: Elderly Canadian Couple Brutally Killed As Prosecutors Charge Three Indian-Origin Men — Inside The Chilling 2022 Murder

Union Budget 2026 Coming Soon: What Investors Need to Track for Better Market Positioning as Markets, Tariffs and FPIs Drive Volatility

Tej Pratap Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony, Internet Thinks It Is A Political Reunion

Engendered in Association with the Netherlands Embassy, Host ‘Inheritances of Light’ Fashion Cultural Show

Ghaziabad Shocker: Father, Stepmother Kill 7-Year-Old Girl After Brutal Beating; Autopsy Finds Multiple Rib Fractures, Internal Bleeding | Chilling Details Inside

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know
Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know
Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know
Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

QUICK LINKS