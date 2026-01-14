Why Does Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Talwinder Singh Sidhu Hide His Face With Paint? What We Know

Punjabi singer and musician Talwinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder, has been in the spotlight once again. Known for hits like Dhundhala, Kammo Ji, and Funk Song, Talwiinder is equally famous for his signature skeleton face paint, which he uses to conceal his face during public appearances.

Recently, a viral video reportedly showing Talwiinder without his iconic paint has sparked curiosity and discussion among fans.

The short video clip comes from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding, where Disha Patani is seen laughing and interacting with guests. Fans immediately noticed a man standing beside her, speculated to be Talwiinder.

Talwiinder Singh: The Man hiding the face

In the clip, the man appears without his usual face paint, prompting excitement and curiosity among fans eager to see the singer’s face for the first time. However, neither Talwiinder nor Disha Patani has confirmed the video’s authenticity.

While many fans expressed excitement, others raised privacy concerns, questioning whether it was appropriate to show the singer’s face without his consent.

Talwiinder has previously explained the reason behind his face paint. In an interview with the Indian Express, he stated that the painting is not about hiding his identity but about shifting the focus from appearance to music.

He said, “It was never about hiding, it was about shifting the focus. Music should be felt before it’s seen.

The paint strips away the ego, the distractions. It’s a reminder that the art is bigger than the artist.” He also revealed that the face paint pays tribute to his late father, who was a painter.

By covering his face, Talwiinder honors his father’s legacy while ensuring the audience focuses on his music rather than his appearance.

Talwiinder was born Talwinder Singh Sidhu on November 23, 1997, in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab, into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family. He began singing at the age of four, inspired by Punjabi music icons such as Surinder Kaur, Gurdas Maan, and Asa Singh Mastana.

At 14, he moved to San Francisco, where he began blending Punjabi and Western music styles, creating his signature sound. Today, Talwiinder is a singer, songwriter, and music producer with a significant following on social media, boasting 6.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.45 million on YouTube.

Disha Patani, known for films like Loafer, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2, has been linked with Talwiinder following the viral wedding video. In the clip, she is seen holding hands with the man speculated to be the singer, fueling rumours of a romantic relationship.

No confirmation yet

Neither Disha nor Talwiinder has confirmed their alleged romance, leaving fans to speculate on social media while focusing on Talwiinder’s decision to conceal his identity.

The video has sparked a range of reactions online. While some fans were thrilled to see Talwiinder without his face paint, others expressed concerns about privacy and consent.

For years, Talwiinder has intentionally kept his face hidden, emphasizing that his music and emotions are more important than public recognition. The wedding clip, showing him without his disguise, appears to be one of the rare instances where fans may have seen him in public without his iconic paint.

Talwiinder’s ego-free music

Talwiinder’s face paint has a deeper significance. It represents ego-free music, a tribute to his father, and a way to ensure that listeners connect with the emotions in his music rather than focusing on his appearance. For Talwiinder, the paint is not a barrier but a symbol of his artistry and a reminder that the focus should always remain on the music.

Talwinder Singh Sidhu’s signature face paint has long kept fans guessing about his real appearance. While the viral wedding video sparked rumours of a face reveal, the singer has yet to comment.

For Talwiinder, his decision to conceal his face is about art, legacy, and the experience of music itself, and that philosophy continues to resonate with his ever-growing fanbase.

