Dive Into A New World: Your Next Anime Obsession Is On Netflix!

Anime offerings have rapidly expanded in Netflix with a wide variety of different anime that satisfy appetites of both the novice and longtime fan. The answer to your need to binge watch an anime, whether it is a gripping action, mind boggling mystery or a warm story leads you to find an anime to watch. Its superior animation and interesting stories have made it one of the best places where people around the world can enjoy the masterpiece of Japanese animation.

Cartoons are not the only thing; it is a form of art which can narrate and give a deeper emotional level akin to any actual live-action show. You are able to lose yourself in imaginary worlds, complex storylines, and likable characters and the next time you watch your episode, it will be an experience to remember.

Top 7 Must-Watch Anime Series

1.Death Note: A psychological thriller of how a high school genius discovers a weird notebook that once someone writes his or her name on the notebook, he will die. He attempts to establish a utopia that is free of crime, however, there is a mysterious detective who is against him, and this gives room to a cat and mouse game.

2. Demon Slayer: An action anime that is also quite aesthetically pleasing, it follows one kind-hearted boy who is the demon slayer after his family is murdered, and his sister is demonised. The graphics are a masterpiece and when set apart during the awe-inspiring fighting moments.

3. Cyberpunk: Edge runners: A brave new age show placed in the world of the video game Cyberpunk 2077, this show is an edge-of-the-seat, emotion-driven tour of the kid living in the street trying to find its place in the cyber enhanced city-itself, addicting to-technology and obsessed with body alteration. It is an amazing standalone story that punches.

4. My Happy Marriage: A supernatural twist on a charming, anime style romance taking place in 19th century Japan. A young woman, princess of an abusive family gets married to a cold, mysterious soldier and their slow burn romance can only be heartwarming and deeply touching.

5. One Piece: A mythical series, the legend about adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and Straw Hat Pirates in search of the greatest thing in the world It is a great adventure of hundreds of episodes- full of humor, friendship, and massive fights.

6. Vinland Saga: An epic historical saga on Vikings. The plot revolves around the life of a young child called Thorfinn whose intentions are to be able to revenge the death of his father. It is an adult series, it can show such themes as war, honor, redemption, with stunning depth.

7. Pluto: The classic manga is the foundation of this sci-fi murder mystery that reinvents the life of Astro Boy. The plot is a brilliantly worked out suspenseful and touching story as the detective of robots tries to solve the series of killings of the most advanced robots in the world.

