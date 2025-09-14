Divya Khossla extends gratitude to fans for their love on 'Ek Chatur Naar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Umesh Shukla’s ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ has opened in theatres, bringing the fresh chemistry of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla to the big screen.

In response to a warm reception from the audience, Divya Khossla took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude. “Thankyou soo much for all the love you all are showering on #EkChaturNaar.. lots of love,” the actor wrote in her Instagram post.

She also shared a picture, showing a nearly housefull show at a Mumbai cinema hall.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad under Merry Go Round Studios, with T-Series presenting it.

The film opened in theatres on September 12, 2025.

In a previous conversation with ANI, Divya opened up about the “challenging” role that she played in the film.

“Of course, it was challenging–because the girl lives in the slums, and I’m very different. So whatever was required for that–whether it was learning the language of UP, because I’m Punjabi and UP is not my accent–whether it was that, or how I looked in that world, how the body language was supposed to be… When I got the script, I treated everything as homework,” she said.

Director Umesh Shukla also revealed why he chose Divya for the part, stating that he saw potential in her.

“I called her and said, Divya, I have a role for you. It’s a role you haven’t played yet, but if you put in the effort, it can turn out really well. Then I narrated the script to her, and she loved it,” he shared.

Besides Neil and Divya, the film also featured actors like Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Heli Daruwala, among others. (ANI)

