Does Brad Pitt Approve Of Ex-Flame Jennifer Aniston’s New Rumoured Boyfriend?

Brad Pitt is reportedly happy about Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with Jim Curtis. Despite their past, he holds no grudges and only wishes her peace and joy. His reaction reflects a bond rooted in mutual respect and emotional maturity beyond the spotlight.

Published: July 24, 2025 21:21:27 IST

The gossip rumor mill is working overtime after it was reported that Jennifer Aniston is getting hot under the collar with a new guy called Jim Curtis. After a long time of public pondering about her romantic life, the star is now being asked if she has discovered true and lasting love. 

However, what is the view of her most well-known ex-husband, Brad Pitt? Reports says that has it that the reaction will be unexpected by some. Not only that but it appears that Brad is also feeling a true joy with Jen’s happiness after their divorce.

A New Chapter, A Shared Past

Twenty years have passed since the widely reported breakup between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, which captivated Hollywood and devastated fans. Since then, both have negotiated their own difficult romantic journeys, which have included multiple marriages and divorces. They have, nevertheless, been able to establish a civil and mature friendship in recent years. 

Some claim that Brad’s positive response to Jen’s new romance stems from their mutual respect, which was developed over time and away from the negative attention of the media. According to sources, all he wants for a woman he cares about is for her to find happiness and stability.

Brad & Jennifer: Real Support Beyond the Spotlight

According to reports, Brad “couldn’t be more pleased” that Jennifer has fallen in love with wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis. He seems to think Curtis is “tuned into her,” which suggests that he thinks Jen would be a good fit in this relationship. 

Despite the highly known divorce that terminated their previous relationship, Brad retained a strong affection for her. He truly wishes that Jennifer and Curtis are discovering peace and happiness from being with the right person. 

This has nothing to do with appearance or image, but more a sign of the evolved relationship between an ex-spouse and someone they once shared a meaningful life with.

