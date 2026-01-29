LIVE TV
Does Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz's Net Worth and What Does He Do?

Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

The Beckham family continues to remain in the headlines as fresh rumours suggest that Nicola Peltz, the socialite and wife of Brooklyn beckham receives a substantial monthly allowance from her father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Does Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? Photo: X
Does Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 29, 2026 21:48:27 IST



Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

The Beckham family continues to remain in the headlines as fresh rumours suggest that Nicola Peltz, the socialite and wife of Brooklyn beckham receives a substantial monthly allowance from her father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. 

Media reports claim the amount could be as high as $1 million a month, far exceeding the financial support Brooklyn was said to have received from his parents. 

The figure began circulating amid renewed attention on the family dispute, following Brooklyn Beckham’s public claims that his parents attempted to undermine his marriage and pressured him to relinquish rights to the Beckham name. 

Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get $1 Million Monthly Allowance?

Marina Hyde, during a recent episode of The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, said the Beckhams supported Brooklyn generously but not excessively, with an emphasis on helping him build financial independence. She also claimed that Nelson Peltz had once told the Beckham family that he gives his daughter a monthly allowance of $1 million, though she noted he could later dispute the remark. 

A source close to Nicola Peltz has firmly denied the claims in a statement to Page Six, calling the reports “completely false.” The source further said, “The quote in question has no source because it is not true. It is simply a fabricated rumour made up from thin air.”

Who is Nelson Peltz? 

Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire businessman and high-profile activist investor. He is best known for founding the investment firm Trian Fund Management and for his aggressive strategy of taking large stakes in companies to influence their management and boardrooms. 

Peltz is often described as one of the most influential and ‘feared” figures on Wall Street. He has 10 children, including actress Nicola Peltz Beckham and actor Will Peltz. 

He lives in a 27-bedroom oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, known as Montsorrel, and also maintains a massive 130-acre estate in Bedford, New York. 

Nelson Peltz Net Worth 

As of January 2026, Nelson Peltz’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $1.6 billion. While some sources place the figure as high as $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

A significant portion of Nelson Peltz’s fortune comes from his work as an activist investor and his role as co-founder of Trian Fund Management, which oversees assets worth an estimated $8.5 billion. He holds publicly disclosed stakes in several major corporations, including Janus Henderson Group (around $1.5 billion), General Electric (approximately $1.3 billion), and The Wendy’s Company (valued at about $252 million). 

Peltz’s real estate portfolio includes a sprawling 27-bedroom oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, estimated to be worth roughly $334 million, as well as a 130-acre estate in Bedford, New York, complete with a helipad and an indoor ice rink. 

His lavish lifestyle also features two private jets and a notable Impressionist art collection, with works by masters such as Renoir, Cézanne, and Degas.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 9:48 PM IST






Does Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz Get a $1 Million Monthly Allowance? What Is Her Billionaire Father Nelson Peltz’s Net Worth and What Does He Do?

QUICK LINKS