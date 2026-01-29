LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, 'What A Downfall For Such A Big Star'

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, 'What A Downfall For Such A Big Star'

Bollywood star Govinda sparked online debate after being spotted riding in a Hyundai Aura taxi in Uttar Pradesh.

Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh (IMAGE: X)
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 29, 2026 19:32:08 IST

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, ‘What A Downfall For Such A Big Star’

Govinda used to own the 90s and early 2000s in Hindi cinema. Effortless charm, unforgettable dance moves, and one hit after another, he was pure entertainment.

Govinda Takes Aura Taxi In UP

But it’s been a while since he’s headlined a big film. Now, out of nowhere, people are talking about him again, and it’s got nothing to do with a new release.

So why all the buzz? Someone spotted Govinda riding in a Hyundai Aura taxi in Uttar Pradesh, with “Bharat Sarkar” plastered on the side. Nobody really knows if he was headed to a shoot, a family thing, or just an event, but the sight alone sent social media into a frenzy. Suddenly, everyone online had something to say, with some folks crying “downfall.”

Still, Govinda hasn’t exactly gone into hiding. He’s popping up at public events, just not the kind you’d expect. Last week, he surprised everyone by showing up at not one but two school annual days in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

At Sangamm International School, people cheered him on stage in a black-and-white outfit. He broke into an impromptu dance to “Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha,” belted out “Angna Mein Baba,” and even threw in a few classic film dialogues.

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, ‘What A Downfall For Such A Big Star’

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, ‘What A Downfall For Such A Big Star’

The crowd loved every second. That evening, he showed up at another school, this time in a white suit, and kept the energy going with more songs, dances, and the usual lamp-lighting.

But while he’s been keeping things lively at these events, there’s been a storm brewing in his personal life. Lately, rumours about trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and all kinds of gossip have been swirling around.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 7:32 PM IST
Tags: govinda latest celebrity news latest viral news uttar pradesh

Govinda Hops Into Aura Taxi After Landing In Uttar Pradesh, Internet In Disbelief Says, ‘What A Downfall For Such A Big Star’

