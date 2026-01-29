LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has accused Amrita Singh of causing him “emotional trauma,” reigniting his fallout with Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Orry with Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/WIKI)
Orry with Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/WIKI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 29, 2026 15:52:07 IST

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has called out Amrita Singh for giving him “emotional trauma.”

The viral influencer opened up in an interview, saying Amrita, who’s Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mom, really owes him an apology for everything she put him through.

Orry Vs Sara and Amrita Singh: Public fallout explained  

How did Amrita, who’s 67 now and mostly out of the spotlight, get dragged into all this? And what went down between Orry, Sara, and Ibrahim?

The drama started a few days ago after Orry showed up on Elvish Yadav’s podcast. While chatting, Orry stirred up even more gossip by calling Sara’s brother Ibrahim “besharam.”

He also talked about vacationing with Sara at Pataudi Palace and reminisced about how they first became friends. That clip blew up online, and suddenly, everyone was talking about his falling out with the Khan family again.

Apparently, things between Orry and the Khan siblings have been off for a while since last year, actually. Orry told Hindustan Times their friendship went downhill because of something Amrita did, and he’s made it clear: he’s not making up with them unless she says sorry.

What is the beef between Orry and Amrita Singh?

Orry said, I unfollowed Sara a long time ago and I have not followed Ibrahim in years. By faking friendship with Sara, I fake being fine with the trauma in my life that her mother has caused me, and I simply can no longer do so. Had Amrita Singh apologised, I might perhaps see myself absolving it one day in the future, he added.

He repeated his position, and it is quite clear that only a promise of apology by Amrita would make him think of the next step.

The rift, according to unconfirmed reports, started due to the fact that Amrita was not fine with Sara and Ibrahim being close to Orry.

According to the insiders, Amrita was merely playing a maternal role, being suspicious of the brewing gossip concerning the friendship and relationship of her children, both inside and outside the film industry.

Sara and Ibrahim, who are said to be the most respectful to their mother, were reported to have complied to her wishes, on the cost of losing friendships or losing contact with the most prominent social groups.

The industry is said to have no interest in dragging Amrita into the fray of public display since she has been out of camps and gossip for more than forty years, and she has remained relevant. 

Orry remains vocal amid dispute

Orry has also remained vocal in his dissatisfaction with the family, making frequent jabs via Instagram Reels, comments and memes.

In one of the since-removed reels where he talked about the three worst names, he named Sara, Amrita and Palak, after which Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed him on Instagram.

Shortly after, on January 26, Orry posted another video in reply to a comment of one of his fans regarding his outfit. Orry made a swing at the career of Sara when responding to the question of what the printed image of the bra at his top was actually holding together, responding, Sara Ali Khan hits.

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Orry opened up about his joke on Sara’s career during his chat with Hindustan Times. He shrugged it off, saying, “I don’t think I said anything wrong about her. It was just a harmless joke, poking fun at her career.”

He didn’t think Sara took it to heart either. “Honestly, the internet’s always making fun of Sara’s movies. Most people know her for the memes her films have inspired. People mock me for being jobless all the time. It’s not that serious.”

Why is Palak Tiwari in the picture? 

Amid the Sara, Ibrahim, and Amrita drama, Orry has also thrown shade at Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, who everyone’s been gossiping about because of her rumored relationship with Ibrahim.

Then there’s that whole Orry-Palak WhatsApp drama. Last year, a leaked chat spread all over social media, showing Palak apologizing to Orry for something that never got explained.

What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

Orry didn’t buy it, saying her apology felt half-hearted. In the screenshot, Palak tells him she’s apologising “out of respect for Sara,” but Orry pushes back: “No, babe, I’m sorry.

Either you apologize out of self-respect or you don’t know how to talk.” Palak doubles down, saying she’s only messaging him for Sara’s sake and has already said her piece.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:52 PM IST
What Is The Ibrahim Ali Khan Connection Amid Orry Vs Sara Ali Khan Feud And What Role Did Amrita Singh Singh Play Amid The Public Fallout? Full Timeline Explained

