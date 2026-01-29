Who Is Mayur Patel? Kannada Actor and Bigg Boss Fame Lands in Trouble After Drunk-Driving Crash That Smashed Multiple Cars in Bengaluru

Kannada film actor and Bigg Boss Kanada Season 2 fame Mayur Patel has landed in legal trouble after causing a series of road accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol near Domlur in Bengaluru late in the night, police said.

The damaged vehicles belonged to individuals identified as Srinivas and Abhishek, along with a government vehicle. The local residents immediately alerted the police control room, prompting the Hoysala police (patrol police) team to rush to the spot.

Mayur Patel Drunk-Driving Crash

As per the details shared by DCP East Traffic, the incident occurred near the Command Hospital in the Domlur area, where a Toyota Fortuner car, allegedly driven by the actor at high speed, lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles parked along the road, leaving them damaged.

The actor was immediately taken into custody and subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he consumed alcohol at the time of driving. Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas, the owner of one of the damaged cars, an FIR was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station.

The police also seized the Fortuner involved in the accident.

Mayur Patel Drunk-Driving Viral Video

During the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle driven by Mayur Patel did not have valid insurance. Meanwhile, a video clip showing the actor stepping out of the car after the accident and stating, “I will fix whatever damage is done,” has gone viral on social media.

A late-night road accident involving #Sandalwood actor #MayurPatel has triggered serious concerns over drunk driving in #Bengaluru The incident occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday night near the Commando Hospital signal on #OldAirportRoad, one of the city’s busy traffic junctions pic.twitter.com/YkXGMUiztH — EVERY TIMES NEWS (@EVERYTIMESNEWS2) January 29, 2026







Mayur Patel, who is known for his roles in films such as ‘Mani’ and ‘Pepe’, now faces charges related to rash and negligent driving.

The case has been registered by the Halasuru Traffic Police, and further investigation is underway.

Who Is Mayur Patel?

Mayur Patel is primarily known as a Kannada film actor and former television contestant. He made his lead debut in the 2003 film Mani, which earned him recognition despite its box office performance. He is the son of the veteran actor, director, and politician Madan Patel.

Other notable films include Udees, Gunn, Slum, and Rajeeva. He gained wider public fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2 in 2014.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress’s Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy