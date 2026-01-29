LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress's Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy

Meet 16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma? TV Show Rimjhim Sparks Outrage Over Minor Actress’s Controversial Intimate Scenes With Male Actor Himanshu Awasthy

The TV show Rimjhim faces nationwide backlash after a scene with 16-year-old Yashika Sharma and adult co-star Himanshu Awasthy. Critics condemn the suggestive content, sparking debates on ethical responsibilities, child protection, and stricter broadcasting standards for minor actors.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 29, 2026 13:42:19 IST

Yashika Sharma: The Indian television industry currently faces public complaints because it broadcasts the show Rimjhim, which viewers consider disputed. 

The public backlash focuses on a particular scene that features 16-year-old actress Yashika Sharma together with her adult co-star Himanshu Awasthy. Viewers show strong disapproval because they believe the show presents an unsuitable romantic relationship between an adult and a minor.

The reaction has sparked a countrywide discussion about the ethical obligations that production companies need to uphold. The public demands that stricter broadcasting standards should be established to protect child actors.

Yashika Sharma Backlash

The “Yashika Sharma backlash” began to grow stronger after social media clips of the episode spread online. Parents and child rights advocates both reacted strongly against the social media clips that showed the episode.

Critics argue that placing a teenager in a suggestive narrative context is not merely a creative misstep but a failure of professional ethics. The primary concern lies in the potential for such content to normalize the romanticization of minors on prime-time television.

The public believes that the script disrespected legal and social boundaries that protect underage performers from adult-oriented themes, although the actress proved her professional skills.

Television Content Regulation

The incident has revealed serious problems with current television content regulation because internal review systems have major deficiencies.

The show producers have not issued public statements, but the dispute shows that organizations need to implement stronger script review processes for minor character portrayals of sensitive topics. Experts suggest that the absence of a swift response or an edit to the footage reflects a disconnect between creative freedom and social responsibility.

The ongoing debate has created a situation where broadcasters must establish mandatory sensitivity training programs together with stricter age-appropriate guidelines to protect children from harmful entertainment content.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: RimjhimTV show controversyYashika Sharma

‘Terror, Kidnapping, Crime’: Pakistan Pays Big Price For Terrorism, US Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Citizens Told ‘Don’t Travel’

