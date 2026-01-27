LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For 'Ruining Her Video', Says…

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

Influencer Amulya Rattan faced massive trolling after blaming a man for “ruining” her video in a public space. While she later apologised, the backlash escalated into threats, reigniting debate on public etiquette, creator privilege, and limits of online accountability.

Amulya Rattan Trolling Row: Public Spaces, Influencer Privilege and Online Accountability Clash (Pc: Instagram)
Amulya Rattan Trolling Row: Public Spaces, Influencer Privilege and Online Accountability Clash (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 27, 2026 10:41:07 IST

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

The social media platforms experienced a major disturbance this week because a brief video of influencer Amulya Rattan became popular, which started a discussion about public areas and online content creation and online harassment. The dispute demonstrates how the digital economy system is becoming increasingly incompatible with people who share public spaces.

Amulya Rattan Public Etiquette

The central conflict emerges from two opposing definitions of public behavior that exist in the current age of mobile production. Rattan became frustrated because a man entered her recording area, which caused her to declare that he lacked all public behavior understanding.

Public spaces exist as legally and socially accessible areas because people have the right to move through them without stopping for a camera system. The influencer explained her actions because she had been harassed by men who had been staring at her before the event occurred.

People believe that public parks need to provide “clear shots” for influencers, but this situation shows that no social agreements exist that define how content creators and park visitors should share space without disturbing each other’s peace.

Amulya Rattan Accountability Culture

The video response developed from legitimate criticism into an extreme demonstration of accountability enforcement and online stalking. Rattan issued a formal apology, which she explained with her statement that her word selection needed improvement, yet she faced multiple threats that were more severe than the minor violation she reported.



The incident demonstrates how online platforms reduce their focus on public accountability for a person to create excessive public outrage. Users showed correct knowledge when they stated that “content creators can’t expect special treatment”; however, the discussion changed into personal attacks, which create doubts about public feedback boundaries that exist on current social media platforms.

Also Read: Orry Slams Sara Ali Khan’s Career After She Unfollows Him; Internet Calls Actor A ‘Bully’ Over Pathetic Dig

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 10:41 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Amulya RattanAmulya Rattan online trollingCivic Sense Controversy

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…
Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…
Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…
Influencer Amulya Rattan Responds After Facing Massive Backlash Over Attacking A Man For ‘Ruining Her Video’, Says…

