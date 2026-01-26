LIVE TV
Orry Slams Sara Ali Khan's Career After She Unfollows Him; Internet Calls Actor A 'Bully' Over Pathetic Dig

Sara Ali Khan and Orry’s friendship hits a low as her Instagram unfollow triggers his social media dig at her career. Netizens condemn Orry for online bullying, calling his attacks on her film “hits” cruel, while Sara’s career shows highs and lows typical of Bollywood.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 26, 2026 14:15:52 IST

The friendship between Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and social media star Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has reached its lowest point. Sara’s Instagram unfollowing of him led Orry to attack the actress’s work history through social media.

The exchange began when a user questioned Orry’s eccentric fashion choice in a recent video, asking what his outfit was “holding together.” Orry’s direct answer, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits,” caused an immediate digital uproar as people from both fan and critic groups described his statement as “pathetic.”

Orry Digital Bullying

The internet has reacted to Orry’s statement with strong disapproval, as multiple users have identified his actions as online bullying. Critics on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have pointed out that targeting a former friend’s professional insecurities for social media engagement is a bridge too far.

The audience believes that Orry uses his connections with A-list celebrities to maintain his status while he sacrifices their interests. The transition from “relatable insider” to “online antagonist” has prompted users to demand a boycott because they believe his “pick-me” behavior has developed into a harmful public shaming practice.

Career Volatility

Sara Ali Khan faces mockery because of her music hits, but her career path shows how the current film industry leads to unpredictable job outcomes. The data shows that Orry needs to prove his success because he publicly disrespects others through his mocking of their achievements.

Sara achieved her first success when she debuted in Kedarnath and Simmba because those films demonstrated her ability to draw audiences. Her career faced difficulties when Love Aaj Kal received negative reviews, but she achieved success through her 2023 performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which became a sleeper hit.

The back-and-forth performance in Bollywood leads Orry to attack her “hits” because he wants to destroy her reputation instead of providing an accurate evaluation of her career.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja Slams Govinda, Says He Falls For Starlets Seeking A ‘Sugar Daddy’, Warns: ‘You Can’t Do This At 63’

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 2:15 PM IST
Republic Day 2026: Bike Daredevils Steals Spotlight At 77th Parade At Kartavya Path

