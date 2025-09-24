LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian

Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian

Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! less than a week after ABC suspended the show over his remarks on Charlie Kirk’s killing. Donald Trump blasted ABC for reinstating the comedian, calling him “not funny” and accusing the network of aiding Democrats. Kimmel addressed the controversy on air, stressing he never intended to make light of the activist’s death.

Jimmy Kimmel returns after ABC suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks as Donald Trump slams the network and calls Kimmel "not funny." Photo: X.
Jimmy Kimmel returns after ABC suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks as Donald Trump slams the network and calls Kimmel “not funny.” Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 24, 2025 11:14:28 IST

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, less than a week after ABC suspended the show over his comments on the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. ABC had announced the suspension last Wednesday but reversed its decision on Monday, saying it held “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel before approving the program’s comeback.

Donald Trump Slams ABC and Jimmy Kimmel

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized ABC for reinstating Kimmel, posting a lengthy statement on Truth Social.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there,” Trump wrote.

He accused the comedian of pushing “99% positive Democrat garbage” and called him “not funny,” adding, “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.”

Donald Trump Calls ABC Team A Bunch of Losers

Trump also referenced a previous defamation case that ABC settled by donating $15 million to his presidential library and suggested a similar move could follow.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,” he wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Controversy on Air

Kimmel opened his first show back with a direct response to the uproar over his earlier monologue, clarifying that he never intended to make light of Kirk’s killing.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said in an emotional statement, according to the Associated Press.

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” he continued. “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make.”

Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian

