Home > Entertainment > Jimmy Kimmel Is Back On Air After Six-Day ABC Suspension, Disney Confirms

Jimmy Kimmel Is Back On Air After Six-Day ABC Suspension, Disney Confirms

Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 23, 2025, after a six-day suspension over controversial comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, sparking debates on free speech and media responsibility.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 23, 2025 01:46:44 IST

Jimmy Kimmel is finally back! Jimmy Kimmel Live! will resume its airing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, on ABC, after a six-day suspension. The break followed the remarks made by Kimmel regarding the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, which created a great commotion. Kimmel made some comments in which he criticized the politicizing of the tragedy. This brought about some backlash among conservative groups and also attracted pressure from officials in the Trump administration.

According to reports, There was a need to control the situation and avoid the further development of tensions; that is why ABC and its parent company, Disney, went ahead to suspend the show, but only on a temporary basis.

The suspension did not amount to an exercise of judgment on Kimmel’s right to speak freely but was instead an action in response to poor timing. His fans have been eager to see him back, and even in Hollywood, there was strong support for Kimmel throughout this period. Restoring the show to its original status allows the audience to enjoy his jokes and receive a fresh take on the news, entertainment, and culture in his unique style.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Returns To ABC Today

Following meetings with Jimmy Kimmel, Disney affirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will resume on Tuesday night. The network has also set the specific date and time when viewers who were anxiously anticipating the show’s return could count on it. It has only taken a few months, but fans all over the nation have been waiting for the comeback and now can check off their calendars to watch the first episode back. The comeback will be full of the humor, interviews, and personal touch of Kimmel on current events, so his viewers cannot miss his Tuesday night.

What Actually Happened with Jimmy Kimmel: Hollywood Rallies Behind Him As Free Speech Debate Heats Up

After Jimmy Kimmel made remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the host was off air for six days following the incident. In his September 15 monologue, he attacked the politicization of the death of Kirk, and it agitated conservative circles and attracted the notice of political leaders, including Donald Trump.

Supporters and movie actors sided with Kimmel, and more than 400 of them signed a letter in defense of speech freedom. ABC and Disney put Jimmy Kimmel Live! on hiatus because they did not want to further provoke the situation.

(With Inputs)
Tags: ABCJimmy KimmelJimmy Kimmel abc

