Jimmy Kimmel Is Back On Air After Six-Day ABC Suspension, Disney Confirms

The suspension did not amount to an exercise of judgment on Kimmel’s right to speak freely but was instead an action in response to poor timing. His fans have been eager to see him back, and even in Hollywood, there was strong support for Kimmel throughout this period. Restoring the show to its original status allows the audience to enjoy his jokes and receive a fresh take on the news, entertainment, and culture in his unique style.

JUST IN: DISNEY announces Jimmy Kimmel's show will return on Tuesday: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of…"

Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Returns To ABC Today

Following meetings with Jimmy Kimmel, Disney affirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will resume on Tuesday night. The network has also set the specific date and time when viewers who were anxiously anticipating the show’s return could count on it. It has only taken a few months, but fans all over the nation have been waiting for the comeback and now can check off their calendars to watch the first episode back. The comeback will be full of the humor, interviews, and personal touch of Kimmel on current events, so his viewers cannot miss his Tuesday night.

