Jimmy Kimmel Is Back On Air After Six-Day ABC Suspension, Disney Confirms

Jimmy Kimmel is finally back! Jimmy Kimmel Live! will resume its airing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, on ABC, after a six-day suspension. The break followed the remarks made by Kimmel regarding the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, which created a great commotion. Kimmel made some comments in which he criticized the politicizing of the tragedy. This brought about some backlash among conservative groups and also attracted pressure from officials in the Trump administration.
Disney announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return on Tuesday:
“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the… pic.twitter.com/llM6BDaRa0
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2025
According to reports, There was a need to control the situation and avoid the further development of tensions; that is why ABC and its parent company, Disney, went ahead to suspend the show, but only on a temporary basis.