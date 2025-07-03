Don’t Get Caught Up: Brad Pitt Advises Rising Stars To Avoid Superhero Fatigue, Says They Were More Uptight

Actor Brad Pitt shared his thoughts on the pressures facing young actors in Hollywood today.

According to Variety, during an interview, which coincided with his promotional tour for ‘F1’, Pitt expressed both admiration for the new generation of talent and concern over the overwhelming expectations placed on them by the industry.

The Oscar-winning actor, spoke about how the landscape of Hollywood has evolved since his rise to fame, particularly with regard to the growing emphasis on franchises and superhero films.

While he acknowledged that young actors today have more freedom to explore various artistic avenues, he warned them about getting “caught up” in the drive for box-office-driven roles.

“I like watching what the new generation is coming in with,” Pitt said, adding, “I like to see what they are up against and the way they negotiate and work their way through it. They enjoy it more. We were more uptight and it had to be about acting… like, you didn’t sell out, you didn’t sell out. But now it’s like, ‘We can be artists in many different arenas, so let’s do it and let’s enjoy it,'” as quoted by Variety.

However, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star also noted a dangerous shift in the industry, particularly for younger stars who feel compelled to join a franchise or star in superhero films.

“But they also get caught up in you ‘have to have a franchise’ or ‘have to have a superhero.’ But I keep saying, ‘Don’t! Don’t! They’ll die,” Pitt continued, reflecting on the exhausting pressures that come with franchise roles.

Pitt also called the experience a potential “killer” for young talent.

Despite a cameo in ‘Deadpool 2’, Pitt has notably avoided the superhero genre and large-scale franchises, opting instead for projects that allow for creative freedom.

The actor has maintained a strong presence in Hollywood while staying true to his artistic vision, a balance he believes is critical for sustainability in the industry.

Pitt’s reluctance to join the superhero bandwagon aligns with a similar philosophy shared by his ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio, a long-time advocate for pursuing substantive roles, reportedly gave advice to ‘Dune’ star Timothee Chalamet during his rise to fame.

DiCaprio cautioned against joining the superhero craze, advising the young actor to avoid “superhero movies” and “hard drugs,” as Chalamet recounted in a past interview, as per Variety.

Chalamet, however, has remained open to the idea of superhero roles if the right script and director are involved, noting that his passion for acting was initially sparked by ‘The Dark Knight.’

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs,’ which I thought was very good,” Chalamet reflected, adding, “I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight.”

As for his own future, Pitt’s recent success with ‘F1’, a racing film that had the biggest opening weekend in Apple’s history, could signal the start of a new franchise for the actor.

As per reports obtained by Variety, a sequel to the film is already being discussed, and there is also talk of Pitt reprising his role in a ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel, directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher for Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)

