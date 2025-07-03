Live Tv
Is Orlando Bloom Missing Katy Perry After Split? Actor Shares Loneliness Quotes Amid Singer’s Tour In Australia

Orlando Bloom shared reflective Carl Jung quotes on loneliness and sadness after his split from Katy Perry was confirmed on June 26. The couple, engaged in 2019 and parents to Daisy Dove, postponed their wedding in 2020. Bloom is now focusing on upcoming films like The Cut and Wizards!

Orlando Bloom

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
July 3, 2025

Orlando Bloom seems to be in a reflective mood following his split with pop star Katy Perry.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of quotes by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung from the account @sapienkind, as reported by PEOPLE.

The quotes touched on topics like “loneliness” and “sadness.” One quote stated that loneliness doesn’t come from being alone, but from not being able to share meaningful thoughts. Another explained that even a happy life must have a balance of sadness.
His post came shortly after his split with Perry was confirmed by PEOPLE on June 26.

Bloom and Perry first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. The two made their relationship Instagram official a few months later when they attended the Cannes Film Festival. They broke up in 2017 but got back together and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

According to PEOPLE, Perry once shared how Bloom planned a thoughtful proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The couple later announced that they were expecting their first child and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Their wedding, which was planned for Japan in 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

In an earlier interview with People, Perry spoke about how becoming a mother changed her life and called it “the best thing in the world.” She also discussed how understanding your partner’s love language is important for a strong relationship.
On the work front, Bloom has a couple of projects in his kitty, including The Cut, Bucking Fastard and Wizards!

(With inputs from ANI)

