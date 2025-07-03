Live Tv
Who Was Sabu Dastagir? Not Deepika Padukone But This Mysore-Born Indian Actor Was The First To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Who Was Sabu Dastagir? Not Deepika Padukone But This Mysore-Born Indian Actor Was The First To Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honour in 2026 created buzz, but she’s not the first Indian star. That title belongs to Sabu Dastagir, a Mysore-born actor who rose to fame in 1937’s Elephant Boy and earned his star back in 1960 for his Hollywood legacy.

Sabu Dastagir and Deepika Padukone
Sabu Dastagir and Deepika Padukone

July 3, 2025

When the word dropped that Deepika Padukone would be honoured with a star in 2026, the Internet went wild. Social media blew up. Everyone called her the first Indian to snag that spot. Here’s the twist: that’s not exactly the case.

Deepika’s win is huge, no question. However, she is not the first Indian to get a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The title originally belongs to Sabu Dastagir—a name most people barely remember now, though he burned bright back in the day.

Who was Sabu Dastagir? 

Born in Mysore in 1924, Sabu was raised in a family of mahouts (yeah, elephant trainers), he was plucked from obscurity by Robert Flaherty for the 1937 movie Elephant Boy, which was based on Rudyard Kipling’s tale. The kid just had that spark. Hollywood noticed.

By 1960, Sabu’s star was literally set in Hollywood’s pavement—a good 60 years before Deepika’s. During the late ‘30s and early ‘40s, he became a go-to face for fantasy-adventure flicks: The Drum, The Thief of Bagdad, Arabian Nights—the works. He was everywhere. For a non-white actor in that era? Almost unheard of. He even became a U.S. citizen in 1944 and served in the army during World War II.

Internet Calls Out Deepika Padukone

But nothing in Hollywood lasts forever. After the war, Sabu’s roles dried up. He drifted to Europe, did a few smaller films. There was talk he might star in Mother India in 1957, but visa issues shut that down.

 Sunil Dutt got the part instead. Sabu died way too young, just 39, from a heart attack. Hollywood moved on. His star faded into the background.

Still, die-hard fans keep his memory alive. Every year, you’ll see a few tributes online—on his birthday, on the anniversary of his death. He may not be a household name anymore, but that star on Hollywood Boulevard? It’s not going anywhere.

