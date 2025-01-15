Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake has officially withdrawn his legal complaint accusing Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) of artificially increasing streams for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

Drake has officially withdrawn his legal complaint accusing Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) of artificially increasing streams for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” According to a filing reported by Billboard and reviewed by Pitchfork, the withdrawal comes less than two months after Drake initiated multiple legal actions against various parties, including iHeartRadio. He alleged that sections of the music industry conspired to elevate Lamar’s track to hit status.

Counterclaims Prompt Drake’s Withdrawal

Drake’s legal complaint was filed in New York but has now been voluntarily withdrawn by his company, Frozen Moments LLC. This decision follows a counter-filing from Spotify, which strongly rejected the accusations and described the lawsuit as a “subversion of the normal judicial process.” UMG also denied Drake’s claims. In the withdrawal filing, Frozen Moments stated that the action would be discontinued “without costs to any party.”

Responses from Spotify and UMG To Drake

The new filing noted that “Spotify has no objection to the withdrawal and discontinuance” of the case. However, UMG has chosen to “reserve its position” on the matter. Representatives for Spotify, UMG, and Drake have not provided additional comments regarding the withdrawal at this time, though Pitchfork has reached out for further statements.

Background of Drake’s Case

The legal dispute originated when Drake accused key players in the music industry of working together to manipulate the popularity of “Not Like Us.” The diss track, which seemingly targeted Drake, was at the center of allegations involving artificially boosted streams and coordinated promotion efforts. The claim drew significant attention due to the high-profile artists and companies involved.

While the case has now been dropped, it highlights ongoing debates about transparency and fairness in the music streaming industry. Allegations of stream manipulation have been a recurring issue, raising questions about the methods used to promote music and the implications for artists and listeners alike.

