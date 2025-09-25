Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Durga Puja in Kolkata has never been just about rituals, but also about stories that are often told through art.

This year, the Khudiram Colony Puja has caught attention with a bold and emotional theme, ‘Extinction.’ And the highlight? A towering 24-foot idol of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the 112-year-old environmentalist from Karnataka, who is known worldwide for planting thousands of banyan trees.

Walking into the pandal, visitors are met with powerful images that depict the dangers of a changing world. A giant whale carries the ruins of human civilization on its back, while a life-sized rhinoceros stands as a symbol of species that are on the brink of disappearing. Murals on the walls bring to life the struggles of tribal communities whose traditions are also fading. The entire setup feels less like decoration and more like a message urging people to reflect on what’s being lost.

Theme artist Samrat Bhattacharya said the idea was born from the fear of how modernisation is harming the earth.

“Our concept is extinction. With modernisation, people have begun to destroy the Earth. We wanted to capture that loss, but also show strength through Thimmakka, a woman who has dedicated her life to trees. It took almost two months to finish, and yes, it was challenging,” he said.

For the organisers, the choice to turn Thimmakka into Maa Durga was a way of blending devotion with responsibility. Committee president Pranab Dey shared how the tribute has already struck a chord with visitors. “Our theme is extinction… People are already appreciating our work… We have given Saalumarada Thimmakka the form of Devi Durga. The idol is 24 feet tall… She (Saalumarada Thimmakka) is protecting her in the form of ‘Maa’…” he said.

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of dhaak and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

