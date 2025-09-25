LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 22:48:07 IST

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Durga Puja in Kolkata has never been just about rituals, but also about stories that are often told through art.

This year, the Khudiram Colony Puja has caught attention with a bold and emotional theme, ‘Extinction.’ And the highlight? A towering 24-foot idol of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the 112-year-old environmentalist from Karnataka, who is known worldwide for planting thousands of banyan trees.

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Walking into the pandal, visitors are met with powerful images that depict the dangers of a changing world. A giant whale carries the ruins of human civilization on its back, while a life-sized rhinoceros stands as a symbol of species that are on the brink of disappearing. Murals on the walls bring to life the struggles of tribal communities whose traditions are also fading. The entire setup feels less like decoration and more like a message urging people to reflect on what’s being lost.

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Theme artist Samrat Bhattacharya said the idea was born from the fear of how modernisation is harming the earth.

While speaking to ANI, theme artist Samrat Bhattacharya shared that the idea was born from the fear of how modernisation is destroying the earth.

“Our concept is extinction. With modernisation, people have begun to destroy the Earth. We wanted to capture that loss, but also show strength through Thimmakka, a woman who has dedicated her life to trees. It took almost two months to finish, and yes, it was challenging,” he said.

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

For the organisers, the choice to turn Thimmakka into Maa Durga was a way of blending devotion with responsibility. Committee president Pranab Dey shared how the tribute has already struck a chord with visitors. “Our theme is extinction… People are already appreciating our work… We have given Saalumarada Thimmakka the form of Devi Durga. The idol is 24 feet tall… She (Saalumarada Thimmakka) is protecting her in the form of ‘Maa’…” he said.

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of dhaak and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: durga puja 2025durga-pujaextinction-themekolkatasaalumarada-thimmakka

RELATED News

'Made in India' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh to bring Titan's story to ott
L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville
Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Trailer Drops – Brutal Combat, Dark Story, And Long-Awaited Release Date Finally Revealed
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Divorced? Netizens Buzz After THIS Happened In Airport
Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina join AZORTE's Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, aiming to connect with Gen Z

LATEST NEWS

Trump urges Turkey to stop buying Russian oil, again taunts Moscow as "paper tiger"
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test
Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s Flight To US Featured An Unusual Route
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road; Salon Owner Arrested Over Debt Motive
BMW Ventures IPO Day 2: QIBs Show Up, Retail Holds Back, What’s Driving The Numbers?
Bombay HC quashes Bank of India's decision to classify Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's account as 'fraud'
"They burn homes, attack villages and kill civilians in broad daylight": Palestinian President slams Israel at UNGA
Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg’s Death Probe, Was Present In Yacht Trip
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme
Durga Puja 2025: Kolkata's 24-Foot Thimmakka idol draws crowd with its environmental theme

QUICK LINKS