LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continues to show positive momentum at the box office. After a steady weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 4 by crossing the Rs 25 crore net mark, indicating strong word of mouth among the audience. With fresh chemistry, gripping drama, and a captivating storyline, the movie gradually gains pace.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection. (Representative Image: IMDB)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 25, 2025 13:26:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat, a romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, continues to show positive momentum at the box office. After a steady weekend, the film witnessed a noticeable jump on Day 4 by crossing the Rs 25 crore net mark, indicating strong word of mouth among the audience. With fresh chemistry, gripping drama, and a captivating storyline, the movie gradually gains pace. 

Day 4 Box Office Performance 

On Day 4, Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat reportedly collected around Rs 28.25 crore, showcasing better-than-expected hold in major cities. Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane has been praised for stepping up his game in this release, delivering an intense and emotionally driven performance. 

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Clashes With Thamma 

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna stareer Thamma. The movie is made on a much larger budget than Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat and an extensive marketing push. Despite this, Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat gave tough competition to Thamma as it is truly ruling the box office. 

Weekend Breakdown 

Here’s a look at the Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat’s estimated day-wise box office collection so far:

  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rs 09 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 16.75 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rs 22.75 crore
  • Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rs 28.25 crore
  • Total Collection: Rs 28.25 crore (approx.)
First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ek Deewana ki DeewaniyatEk Deewana Ki Deewaniyat box officeEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat box office collectionEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat budgetEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat castEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat day 4 box office collectionEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat harshvardhan raneEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat sonam bajwaEk Deewana ki Deewaniyat storyHarshvardhan Ranesonam bajwa

RELATED News

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni featuring Akriti Kakar & Abhishek Dasgupta Created Magic Where Words Met Melody at NCPA

Thamma Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Stareer Shows Slowdown Fails to Cross Rs 60 Crore Mark

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli’s Single Sparks Loudest Cheer Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Australian Women Cricketers Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested

Rohit Sharma Hits 60th ODI Fifty, Virat Kohli Shines as Partnership Goes Strong at Sydney Cricket Ground in India vs Australia 3rd ODI

What is a brain aneurysm – as Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Loses Its Shine, Here Are 5 Reasons Prices Are Falling, Is It the Right Time to Buy?

Zheng and Tabuena join Suwannarut in three-way tie at International Series Philippines

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Omar Abdullah Slams Hidden BJP Supporters, Questions Sajad Lone’s Silence After RS Polls Outcome

Asian Travel Expo 2025 Announces Strategic Collaboration with Ramada by Wyndham Bahrain

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump
Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump
Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump
Ek Deewana ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Stareer Shows BIG Jump

QUICK LINKS