LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 01:12:08 IST

Toronto (Canada) [India], September 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival with the team of ‘Gandhi’.

His recent visit to TIFF evoked cherished memories from his earlier experiences at the renowned festival.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

On Saturday, Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and recalled his first visit to TIFF with his film ‘Shahid’.

“2012 was my first TIFF with Shahid. That trip changed my life. It gave me a voice, a place on the world stage,” he wrote.

In 2016, Hansal Mehta returned with Omerta, a “film that will always be special to me even if it never quite got its due.”

“I still remember that first time with Jai when we could barely afford a proper meal. Another year Rajkummar and I were here for less than 24 hours,” he added.

On attending TIFF this year, Mehta shared, “This time feels different. This time feels so special. I’m here with the most personal work of my life surrounded by so many of the people who made it possible. And for all those who couldn’t make it here – we carry your love, your joy, and the passion you poured into Gandhi with us to this wonderful festival.

“Toronto is a film-crazy city and TIFF is among the most vibrant festivals in the world. To celebrate your work here with your own is a rare gift. It feels like a new journey, but also one that has been a long, beautiful time in the making. Eternally Grateful,” he expressed.

Based on Ramachandra Guha’s definitive writings, ‘Gandhi’ stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Hansal previously said, “When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha’s work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause.”

Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the music for the show. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: gandhihansal mehtatiff

RELATED News

"Goodbyes are heartbreaking," says Genelia as she shares visuals from Ganesh Visarjan
SIIMA 2025: Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award for 'Pushpa 2'
Prince Harry recalls moment he cried at mom Princess Diana's funeral
Punjab: Guru Randhawa meets flood victims, sets up camp in Dera Baba Nanak
Orlando Bloom shares whether he will return to 'Lord of the Rings'

LATEST NEWS

Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping: Report
Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauds PM Modi's "statesmanship" in response to Trump's remarks
Mayawati reinstates ex-BSP MP Ashok Siddharth into party after public apology
Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse
Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
Taiwan's coast guard seizes Chinese fishing boat near restricted waters
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival
"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival
"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival
"Extremely grateful": Hansal Mehta on attending Toronto International Film Festival

QUICK LINKS