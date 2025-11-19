LIVE TV
Fact Check: Did R. Madhavan Play The Role Of Ajit Doval In The Film Dhurandhar?

Rumours about Ajit Doval’s portrayal in Dhurandhar grew stronger after the teaser showed R. Madhavan in a look that many viewers felt resembled the National Security Advisor. Reports later suggested that while Ranveer Singh is not playing Doval, Madhavan’s character may be inspired by real events linked to the intelligence officer’s life.

Ajit Doval In Dhurandhar
Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 19, 2025 14:14:44 IST

Rumours about Ajit Doval’s portrayal in the upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ gained attention after the makers released the teaser on Ranveer Singh’s birthday on July 6. The teaser showed R. Madhavan in a look that many viewers said closely resembles Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor.

Speculation earlier claimed Ranveer Singh might play Doval, although reports stated he would not take that role. The film is said to touch upon real events linked to national security. Discussions on social media increased after viewers noted the similarity between Madhavan’s appearance and the real-life intelligence officer.

Reports suggested that ‘Dhurandhar’ may take place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The makers have not confirmed this setting, but the teaser indicated that the story is inspired by true events. Rumours earlier suggested that Ranveer Singh might portray the younger version of Ajit Doval.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying Ranveer would not play Doval, although the film might include chapters from his life. The same source said R. Madhavan plays a character inspired by Doval and prepared for the role with a new look to match the storyline.

Internet Reacts to Madhavan’s Appearance in the Teaser

Viewers on social media reacted strongly to R. Madhavan’s appearance in the teaser, noting similarities between his character and Ajit Doval. A Reddit user wrote that Madhavan could perform well in such a role, adding that Ajit Doval remains an important figure in India’s security history.

The teaser released on July 6 led many users to discuss the possibilities of the film’s plot and characters. The discussions included comparisons to earlier films that featured characters inspired by Doval’s work in national intelligence and counter-terror operations.

Ajit Doval’s Character Has Appeared in Films Earlier

Ajit Doval’s likeness has appeared in earlier films, including director Aditya Dhar’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. In that film, Paresh Rawal played Govind Bhardwaj, a character inspired by Doval. With ‘Dhurandhar’, this is the second time the director is linking a storyline to Doval’s work.

Reports said the new film includes themes of intelligence operations and national security. While the makers have not confirmed if Madhavan or Ranveer Singh portray Doval directly, the teaser triggered speculation that the character reflects key elements of the National Security Advisor’s professional background.

Watch Trailer: 

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 2:14 PM IST
