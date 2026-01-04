LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Fans Lose Calm After Spotting Google Gemini Logo In Vijay's 400-Crore 'Jana Nayagan,' Say, 'Stop Exploiting'

Fans Lose Calm After Spotting Google Gemini Logo In Vijay’s 400-Crore ‘Jana Nayagan,’ Say, ‘Stop Exploiting’

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer faced backlash after fans spotted a Google Gemini logo in a key montage. Critics call it a “rookie mistake,” questioning AI use in high-budget films. Netizens accuse the makers of exploiting fans, demanding better quality checks and transparency.

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Sparks Backlash Over Google Gemini Logo (Pc: X)
Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Sparks Backlash Over Google Gemini Logo (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 4, 2026 14:07:50 IST

The trailer launch for Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to be a time for pure cinematic joy. Nevertheless, the electrifying footage has ignited a fierce debate on social media.

Shrewd netizens have noticed a major flaw in the technical aspect: during an important montage, a Google Gemini logo appeared in the lower right corner. Although the film is portrayed as a lavish political actioner with a huge budget, this “mistake” has led to the production crew being accused of being too confident about the viewers’ loyalty.

The audience is showing a mix of surprise and displeasure, wondering how a watermark of an AI video generation tool could slip through unnoticed in the final cut of such a big-budget and high-stakes project.

Google Gemini Integration and Production Oversights

The whole issue started when the people watching the trailer stopped and watched it at the 0:23 second point where the whole set of shots being prepared with a shotgun was loaded to shoot and it was the four-pointed star that in fact belonged to Google Gemini that was clearly seen.

This has set off a whole debate regarding the increasing use of generative AI in the movie industry. Some critics hold the view that the use of AI for basic action shots and the failure to remove the branding demonstrates a decline in traditional craftsmanship.

On the other hand, the movie is said to have a gigantic budget of ₹400 crore, and yet the watermark has been taken to indicate a post-production phase that was not just fast but also led to the makers being accused of “exploiting fans” by providing unrefined content and at the same time charging high ticket prices for the superstar’s last appearance.

Fan Reactions and Industry Accountability

The criticism on X (previously Twitter) and Reddit type platforms came up very quickly. Most of the early critics have labeled it a “rookie error” incident that will forever leave a shadow of Vijay’s last movie.

Some Internet users have even ridiculed the editing staff and have raised doubts about how a professional setting would overlook a detail that the Internet found out within minutes. If we go beyond the fun side of things, there is a deep concern about the whole industry being accountable.



The “Jana Nayagan” incident is a warning sign when AI tools slowly and surely invade the creative process. The customers are asking for more transparency and quality checks.



They are of the opinion that as long as the technology is changing the human involvement and the attention to detail in large cinema projects should remain the same and be treated as non-negotiable.

Also Read: Viral Video: Sudha Chandran Appears Spiritually Possessed During Devi Bhajan, Held By Three In Trance Moment

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 2:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI in filmsJana Nayagan trailerVijay

