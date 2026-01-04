Viral Video: Sudha Chandran Appears Spiritually Possessed During Devi Bhajan, Held By Three In Trance Moment

In a striking and powerful demonstration of faith that has created quite a buzz on the internet, the veteran actress and iconic dancer Sudha Chandran was recently seen expressing her spirituality very deeply.

A highly discussed video has displayed the Naagin actress in a very emotional Devi Bhajan ceremony and it depicts her as completely immersed in the religious aspect and almost losing all contact with the world.

The rhythmic beats and the “Mata Ki Chowki” chants not just got louder but also encircled the actress who had almost unnoticeably gone into a trance-like state, getting the divine energy that seemed to be too much for her physical body.

The situation was so powerful that three strangers had to come to her rescue, keeping her tightly, and consequently making her safe, and at the same time, she was looking like a divine energy’s incarnation.

Spiritual Possession

The state of spiritual possession, popularly known as “Bhav” in Indian culture, was clearly manifested during the actress’s communication with the high-frequency vibrations of the devotional hymns.

People who were present at the venue were convinced that the whole place changed the instant the particular Devi invocations were done. In a fabulous red and white saree embellished with “Jai Mata Di” headband, Sudha Chandran was not any more a dancer performing a set of movements but a devotee expressing total surrender.







Trance-like phenomena have, in fact, been described as an altered state of consciousness in which the person becomes unresponsive to the immediate environment and sometimes displays strength or makes movements that seem to exceed their natural capacity.

Devi Bhajan

The power of the Devi Bhajan was definitely the catalyst for this remarkable spiritual experience. These hymns are usually meant to invoke the “Shakti” or feminine primordial energy and for a serious practitioner like Chandran, the resonance was certainly transformative.

The viral footage shows the raw, unfiltered aspect of a celebrity’s life, drifting from the shining glamour of the screen to the purity of personal conviction. It was not a scripted performance for a soap opera but a recorded event of a lifelong artist experiencing a connection with her roots.

The video is still receiving millions of views, and the conversation about the very thin line between profound meditation and divine intervention is becoming more and more widespread.

Also Read: Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It